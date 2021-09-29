Citadel Views Estate (CVE), a leading sustainable residential housing development company, has introduced sustainable housing innovations in Nigeria through its deployment of technology solutions to elevate the living experience of its residents whilst keeping prices affordable.

The United Nations sustainable development goals include Good Health and Well-being, Clean Water and Sanitation, Affordable and Clean Energy, and Sustainable Cities and Communities, all of which are interrelated and connected to sustainable housing. Yet all these goals have remained elusive to most Nigerians. The challenges to sustainable housing in Nigeria are numerous and complex. For one, the poverty rate is high, and the population is large. With 40% of over 200 million Nigerians living below the poverty line, most Nigerians simply cannot afford the exorbitant cost of owning a home to start with. Even when Nigerians can buy their own homes, accessing clean, affordable and constant electricity is nearly impossible.

According to the World Bank, Nigeria has the largest energy access deficit globally with an estimated loss of $29bn annually to unreliable power. Nigerians augment this erratic power supply by using generators, often powered by petrol or diesel. These generators are noisy and emit fumes that are dangerous to humans and the planet. With its innovative housing solutions, Citadel Views Estate is solving these challenges for its prospective residents in the Sangotedo area of Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital.

Deploying cutting-edge solar energy technology and a biogas sewage treatment system, Citadel Views Estate is the first of its kind in Lagos, with a housing model focused on sustainable living. This is being done alongside other modern technology solutions designed to elevate the living experience of its residents, such as a stealth security system, world-class recreational areas, and water treatment facility.

To ensure uninterrupted power without noise and air pollution, the homes in Citadel Views Estate are designed with scalable solar solutions that let each household get its own power while still being connected to the national grid and central gas-powered backup generators. The estate’s security system employs CCTVs and other modern devices to keep residents safe whilst boasting of a vast array of recreational facilities, including two swimming pools, a state-of-the-art gym, tennis court, football pitch and children playground.

In Nigeria, Citadel Views Estate is known for elevating the living experiences of its residents. The company sold over 580 Lagos homes in 2020, at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic as economies around the world nosedived. Under the leadership of CEO, Ichechi Okonkwo, the company is poised to deliver its signature quality housing solutions to this Lagos suburb.

According to Okonkwo, the company is guided by the belief that a home should be more than a residence, it should be a place with the proper infrastructure and environment that enhance people’s capacity to achieve their dreams. A typical CVE home, therefore, should inspire its residents to excel in their chosen endeavour.

A large market being targeted by Citadel Views Estate are Nigerians in the diaspora. With the value of the naira falling against popular currencies such as the dollar and pound, real estate has become cheaper for many Nigerians in western countries and has become a source of smart investment for them. Citadel Views Estate ticks the box in this regard, with prices starting from around 9,000 dollars deposit.

The estate’s location is also strategic. Its proximity to the Lagos Business School, a renowned citadel of learning for business programmes, adds significant value. In addition, its proximity to several popular attractions including, Akodo Beach, Novare Mall, Atican Beach, and Lakowe Golf Resort is guaranteed to enhance residents’ living experience.

To elevate the living experience of its residents, Citadel views Estate consists of 175 apartments with a total of 525 rooms and 350 units of car parking space, all on 33,900 square meters of land. The estate is expected to be completed by the last quarter of 2022. Citadel Views Estate is poised to redefine the living standard for all and sundry.