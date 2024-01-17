Photograph — Image by upklyak on Freepik

Jennifer Daniel possesses an expansive creative mindset and a profound passion for bringing novel ideas to life. Having initially pursued a career in Mass Communication and gaining diverse experience across various sectors, she successfully transitioned into the tech industry as a Product Designer. Here is her pivot journal:

How it started

I enrolled in Mass Communications at the University of Lagos in 2014, successfully graduating in 2018 with a major in film and broadcasting and a minor in public relations. Following graduation, I embarked on my professional journey as a talent manager and later transitioned to the real estate sector, where I assumed the role of a sales manager for several months. Despite the diverse experiences, I found myself yearning for greater career fulfilment.

Recognizing the need for a change, I decided to take a career break before fulfilling my mandatory one-year National Youth Service Corps (NYSC). I served in Birnin-Kebbi, Kebbi State (Northwestern Nigeria) and completed my NYSC in 2020. It was during this time that I stumbled into the world of technology, and the year 2020 marked a significant turning point in my career. It was the auspicious year when I caught the “tech bug,” igniting a newfound passion for the tech industry.

Epiphany

I soon realized that tech was the domain where I was destined to build my career. I struggled to find fulfilment elsewhere, and it was taking a toll on my well-being. Fortunately, tech became my remedy for overcoming challenges, including depression. Before this discovery, I had ventured into fashion design as a brand owner and engaged in small social media projects. With an inherent creative mindset and a passion for creation, tech emerged as a transformative discovery.

Driven to address my depression and anxiety, I delved into extensive research about the tech field. The more I explored, the clearer it became that tech was my calling. A turning point occurred when an old friend, who owned a small company, offered me the opportunity to contribute by creating UI/UX designs using WordPress. That marked the inception of my career in tech.

Jennifer Daniel, Product Designer.
Jennifer Daniel, Product Designer at Interswitch.

Transition

I’ve never been as intentional about anything as I have been about tech. During my transition, I did not have a laptop, so I prayed for a miracle. My mom soon bought a laptop at a discount. I saw it as an answer to my prayers and quickly claimed it to practice what I had learned from a friend.

I enrolled in several Coursera courses and collaborated with my friend for practical experience. Although my first Udacity course in product design was challenging, the hands-on practice in the field significantly accelerated my learning. Engaging in self-directed learning, I compiled useful links and videos in a digital notepad, creating a timetable to structure my learning.

Learning UI/UX brought unprecedented excitement; I immersed myself in reading and constant practice. My parents, initially concerned yet hopeful, witnessed a positive transformation in their once-depressed daughter. Since I transitioned into tech, I’ve been able to access different economic sectors with my tech skills. In my last role as a Product Design Lead in 2021 at Access Bank plc, I took on a leadership position guiding design decisions for B2B and B2C products. That was a core financial service sector.

While I cherished leading and managing a product, I recognized the challenge of time management due to the workload. Looking back, I acknowledge the importance of better time management and maintaining a healthy work-life balance.

How it’s going

I currently work at Interswitch Group as a Product Designer, contributing to the growth and enhancement of Quickteller to ensure seamless payment and services for millions of global users. In my role, I focus on practical solutions and understanding the underlying reasons (‘The why’). My responsibilities include design thinking, brainstorming, research, wireframing, and testing. This involves multiple meetings with cross-functional teams and stakeholders.

An ongoing challenge in my role is the continual need for iteration, an inherent aspect of the design process. However, I appreciate the collaborative aspect, engaging with diverse perspectives and ideas during brainstorming sessions, and fostering personal and professional growth.

Last year, while reviewing my transition notes, I rediscovered a collection of links I had created in a digital notepad while transitioning to tech. This discovery led to the creation of my UX resource hub website, uxresourcehub.com. It offers free UI/UX learning pathways, videos, resources, and a study guide. This initiative is my way of giving back to the tech community.

Career hack

Focus on personal progress – Start your tech journey by concentrating on your steps, and avoiding comparisons with others.

Understand your motivation – Reflect on why you want to transition into tech and let that motivation drive your efforts.

Explore tech fields wisely – Recognize the diversity of tech careers and research to find the field that aligns with your preferences.

Prioritise intentional learning and support – Approach learning with intention, seek mentorship for guidance and connect with a community for mutual support.

