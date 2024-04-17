The website is now live for Finance Magnates African Summit 2024 (FMAS:24), the year’s largest professional event bridging the B2B and B2C space. The landmark event is returning for its second year this May 20-22, helping connect regional and local providers with global brokers, brands, and much more.

2024 looms as a key year for Africa, boasting an impressive resume of companies, startups, and overall potential. These factors have led to an enormous amount of hype and interest from the online trading industry, culminating in the hosting of several notable events, including FMAS:24.

Register Today for FMAS:24 to Unlock Africa’s Potential!

Following last year’s inaugural event, FMAS has quickly developed itself into a household name as one of Africa’s largest events. The marquee event returns to Sandton City, a growing financial hub in South Africa. FMAS:24 will once again be held at the prestigious Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg.

This year’s event is expected to also draw a sizable attendance, including leading talent, the biggest local providers and names, and many other noteworthy experts yet again from around the world. Attendees can expect to take a deep dive into multiple verticals represented at length, such as the online trading, payments, digital assets, and fintech space.

African Fintech Landscape: Upcoming Key Events and Conferences in 2024

With only a few months to go until the doors of this event swing open, the time to reserve your seat is now and can be done by accessing the following link.

What to Expect from FMAS:24?

FMAS:24 is a can’t-miss event that starts with professionalism and includes a diverse range of individuals available to do business with. Attendees can expect to network, engage, and connect face-to-face with the following participants:

Multi-asset Brokers

Traders & Investors

Educators & Market Experts

Fintech & Payments Brands

Crypto & Digital Assets Businesses

Technology & Liquidity Providers

Press/Media

Regulators

Start-ups

Investors/VCs

In terms of content, FMAS:24 has got you covered featuring a robust slate of panel discussions, webinars, workshops, keynote speeches, and much more. These informative sessions provide the ideal forum and platform for traders and industry professionals to learn and gain valuable insights into new trading techniques, technologies, and trends in Africa and beyond.

Look for the event to attract upwards of 2,000+ attendees, 70+ exhibitors, and 50+ speakers, making FMAS:24 one of the largest events in Africa in 2024. The summit kicks off with its annual Networking Blitz Party (invitation only).

This premier networking party in South Africa represents an opportunity to engage and meet top-level leaders, speakers, and the biggest brands across multiple industries. Furthermore, the Blitz Party will showcase all the luxury that Sandton as well as everything that South Africa has to offer.

Prospective attendees can also explore last year’s event highlights, which featured parties, sessions, and many other things. This year will be no different, with the event providing no shortage of entertainment and networking opportunities for all attendees.

Stay tuned over the next month for more updates on FMAS:24, including the rollout of the detailed agenda, and more!