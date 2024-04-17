Hitting the shores of Lagos, Nigeria is the Africa Technology Expo, an event set to showcase the best of African technology and connect key players in the tech ecosystem.

Themed “Beyond Headlines, Into Solutions,” the Africa Technology Expo is billed to take place on the 22nd of June 2024, and it aims to explore the long-held assumption that Africa has an important role to play in the rise of global technology.

The Africa Technology Expo features a Product Exhibition, Africa Pitch Battleground, Speed Networking, Mixer, Product Launch Showcase, and Night Expo. The product exhibition will serve as an opportunity for attendees to witness and utilize product offerings and demos from startups, while the networking mixer is the field where partnerships and potential investments are being built. The event ends with the Night Expo, an unwinding event where most deals get finalized.

The event also offers an unparalleled opportunity for startups to showcase their groundbreaking ideas, alongside tailored benefits for growth through its Gamma program. Selected startups will gain access to dedicated workspaces, exclusive credits, pitching opportunities, and a lot more.

One of the major focus points of the Africa Technology Expo is showcasing and celebrating the technological capacity of the African Tech Ecosystem alongside posturing a clear understanding between human beings and technological solutions.

Visit www.africatechnologyexpo.com to learn more about this event and also to get involved.

About The Africa Technology Expo

The Africa Technology Expo is an annual exhibition bringing together tech startups, established tech companies, investors, and tech enthusiasts to showcase innovation, tech products, and solutions. The event also aims to foster collaboration, drive investment opportunities, and accelerate the growth of the African tech ecosystem.