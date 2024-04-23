The first day of the highly anticipated Medlab West Africa Exhibition and Conference has drawn to a close, leaving attendees and exhibitors alike buzzing with excitement. The venue was a hive of activity, showcasing the latest advancements and innovations in the medical laboratory industry. Held in Lagos at Landmark Centre, Victoria Island, this premier healthcare event brought together a distinguished gathering of medical professionals, industry leaders, and innovators. From the conclusion of Day 1 activities, this year’s event is delivering on its promise to be a turning point for West Africa’s healthcare and medical laboratory landscape.

Day 1 was a whirlwind of activity, marked by an exhibition hall buzzing with energy as leading medical equipment manufacturers and distributors showcase their cutting-edge products and services. It provided a unique platform for attendees to explore the latest advancements in medical technology and connect with industry representatives.

The event fostered a dynamic environment for building new connections and collaborations, as well as strengthening existing ones. Attendees engaged in meaningful conversations, exchanging ideas, and forging partnerships that will undoubtedly propel the future of healthcare in West Africa.

Other highlights from the day included engaging presentations across its conference tracks. Renowned experts from across the region shared their knowledge and insights on a wide range of medical topics. Attendees gained valuable knowledge on the latest advancements in diagnosis, treatment, and healthcare technology. The Laboratory Management & Quality Conference began the day with sessions covering topics such as capacity building and training for lab professionals in the region, quality assurance and standards adherence, as well as the coordination of epidemiological surveillance and laboratory networks. The track aimed to equip attendees with the knowledge and tools to enhance laboratory services and management in the West African context.

The Chair of the conference was Dr Donald I. Ofili, Director & Deputy Registrar of the Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria (MLSCN) Accreditation Service. He gave a keynote address on “Strengthening Diagnostic Capacity in West Africa” where he discussed core capacities and infrastructure required to support effective laboratory networks in West Africa. This included governance and organization; universal health coverage; well-designed, safe laboratory facilities; tiered laboratory network structure; supply chain management system; In vitro diagnostic device regulation; equipment management plan; and quality systems management. The Hematology & Blood Transfusion Conference also occurred during the day led by the Chair, Air Commodore Edward Abayomi Akinwale, the Associate Director Laboratory Quality Assurance, HIF Medical Research International/Ge in support of Emerging Infectious Disease Branch (EIDB), and the U.S. Military HIV Research Program (MHRP), Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR), Lagos, Nigeria.

The conference explored key topics including:

Sickle Cell Disease: Diagnosis and Treatment Challenges in West Africa

Blood Transfusion Safety in Resource-Limited Settings

Thalassemia and Hemoglobin Disorders in West African Populations

HIV-Associated Hematological Complications in the Region

The atmosphere throughout the day was one of shared purpose and intellectual curiosity. The enthusiasm of the attendees and the dedication of the exhibitors promise an even more successful remainder of the conference which continues on Tuesday, 23rd April, and Wednesday, 24th April. Day 2 and 3 promises to build upon the momentum of the opening day. Attendees can expect:

Continued exploration of the exhibition floor, allowing attendees to delve deeper into the latest medical technology offerings. Exhibitors at the event include Biomerieux, Crown Healthcare, DCL Laboratory Products LTD, Elhoda Trade & Supplies, Roche, and Snibe Diagnostics, amongst many others.

More insightful presentations covering a diverse range of medical specialties. There will be conferences on Clinical Microbiology & Parasitology, Clinical Chemistry, Molecular Diagnostics, and Anatomic Pathology.

A workshop by Roche Diagnostics highlighting the importance of strengthening laboratory networks through a testing continuum from point of care to reference laboratories in a laboratory and broader healthcare ecosystem.

A product showcase by Molbio Diagnostics unveiling its Truelab Real-Time quantitative micro-PCR system which brings PCR technology right to the point-of-care at all levels of healthcare thereby decentralizing and democratising access to molecular diagnostics.

Additional opportunities to connect with colleagues, industry experts, and potential partners. The co-location with Pharmaconex West Africa created an unparalleled networking and knowledge-sharing opportunity for the medical laboratory and pharmaceutical communities. If you haven’t already registered, there’s still time to join other healthcare stakeholders at Medlab West Africa 2024. It’s a unique opportunity to gain valuable knowledge, network with key players in the healthcare industry, and stay at the forefront of medical advancements shaping the future of healthcare in West Africa.

