Avance Media announces 2023 Most Influential African Women list

Avance Media, a pan-African Public Relations and Rating firm, has announced the release of its fifth annual edition of the 100 Most Influential African Women list for 2023 honouring Africa’s foremost women leaders from 31 countries.
Chosen for their exceptional contributions to various sectors on the continent, the 2023 publication features 20 business leaders, 24 diplomats, 6 climate change leaders, 21 leaders in CSO & Philanthropy and others in notable categories such as governance, media, sports and entertainment.
Prince Akpah, the Founder of Avance Media, emphasized that the compilation aims to spotlight women spearheading impactful initiatives across Africa, serving as inspiring role models for the next generation. He underscored their selection as a tribute to their extraordinary accomplishments, positioning them as exemplary trailblazers among Africa’s female leaders.
Criteria for selection included: Excellence in Leadership & Performance, Personal accomplishments, Commitment to sharing knowledge, Breaking the Status Quo and being an accomplished African Woman.
The 2023 list features female presidents and vice presidents, H.E Sahle-Work Zewde (Ethiopia), H.E. Samia Suluhu Hassan (Tanzania), H.E Mariam Chabi Talata (Benin), H.E Mutale Nalumango (Zambia), H.E. Rebecca Nyandeng De Mabior (South Sudan) and Simi Nwogugu ( Nigeria).
The comprehensive profiles of the 2023 100 Most Influential African Women can be accessed at 100women.avancemedia.org.
Below is the list of Avance Media’s 2023 100 Most Influential African Women arranged in alphabetical order
- Abir Ibrahim || Associate Director of Africa, World Economic Forum
- Ahunna Eziakonwa || Regional Director for Africa, UNDP
- Alice Wairimu Nderitu || Special Adviser on the Prevention of Genocide, UN
- Amani Abou-Zeid (H.E.) || Commissioner for Infrastructure and Energy, AU
- Amina J Mohammed (H.E.) || Deputy Secretary-General , United Nations
- Angela Kyerematen-Jimoh || Strategic Partnership Lead for Africa, Microsoft
- Angélique Kidjo || Musician
- Antoinette Sayeh || Deputy Managing Director, IMF
- Arunma Oteh || Chairperson, Royal African Society
- Aya Chebbi || Founder, Nala Feminist Collective
- Beatrice Agyeman Abbey || Group CEO, Media General
- Bimbo Ademoye || Actress
- Bintou Keita || Special Representative of the Secretary-General in the DRC, UN
- Caroline Wanga || CEO, Essence
- Charlene Ruto || Founder, Smachs Foundation
- Chido Cleopatra Mpemba || Youth Envoy, African Union
- Chileshe Kapwepwe || General Secretary, COMESA
- Clementine Nkweta-Salami || Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Sudan, UN
- Coumba Sow || Representative and Country Director in Rwanda & Djinouti, FAO
- Dagmawit Girmay Berhane || Member, International Olympic Committee
- Damilola Ogunbiyi || Co-Chair, UN-Energy
- Danai Nhando || Country Director, Change.org South Africa
- Déborah Mutund || TV Host, CANAL+ Group
- Degan Ali || Executive Director, Adeso
- Diariétou Gaye || Vice President People and Culture, World Bank
- Diene Keita || Deputy Executive Director, United Nations Population Fund
- Elizabeth Maruma Mrema (H.E) || Deputy Executive Director, UNEP
- Elizabeth Wathuti || Founder, Green Generation Initiative
- Ellen Johnson Sirleaf (H.E.) || Founder, EJS Center
- Fatim Cissé || CEO, IHS Towers CI
- Fatima Kyari Mohammed (H.E) || Permanent Observer to the United Nations, AU
- Fatma Samba Diouf Samoura || Secretary General, FIFA
- Folasade Alli (Dr.) || Chief Medical Director, Lagos Executive Cardiovascular Centre
- Françoise Moudouthe || CEO, African Women’s Development Fund
- Françoise Remarck || Minister of Culture, Ivory Coast
- Graça Machel || Founder, Graça Machel Trust
- Hanan Morsy || Chief Economist, United Nations Economic Commission for Africa
- Hanna Serwaa Tetteh (H.E.) || Special Envoy to the Horn of Africa, United Nations
- Hilda Bassey || Chef, Myfood By Hilda Baci
- Ibukun Awosika (Dr.) || CEO, The Chair Centre Group
- Ineza Umuhoza Grace || CEO, The Green Protector
- Irene Koki Mutungi || Captain, Kenya Airways
- Jacqueline Asiimwe || CEO, CivSource Africa
- Jessica Dewhurst || CEO, Justice Desk Africa
- Libianca || Musician
- Leila Bouamatou (Dr.) || Managing Director, Générale de Banque de Mauritanie
- Louise Mushikiwabo (H.E.) || SG, Organisation internationale de la Francophonie
- Lydia Nsekera || Member, International Olympic Committee
- Mariam Chabi Talata (H.E) || Vice President, Republic of Benin
- Martha Ama A. Pobee (H.E.) || Assistant Secretary-General for Africa, UN
- Martha Koome || Chief Justice, Kenya
- Matshidiso Moeti (Dr.) || Regional Director, World Health Organisation Africa
- Mavis Owusu-Gyamfi || Executive Vice President, African Center for Economic Transformation
- Mimi Kalinda || CEO, Africa Communications Media Group
- Monique Nsanzabaganwa (H.E. Dr.) || Deputy Chairperson, African Union
- Mukwandi Chibesakunda || CEO, Zambia National Commercial Bank
- Mutale Nalumango (H.E.) || Vice President, Zambia
- Nangula Nelulu Uaandja || CEO, Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board
- Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala || Director General, World Trade Organisation
- Noluthando Gosa || CEO, Akhona Group
- Nonkululeko Nyembezi-Heita || Chairperson, Standard Bank Group
- Nozipho Tshabalala || CEO, The Conversation Strategists
- Ojoma Ochai || Managing Director, Co-Creation Hub
- Olori Atuwatse III (HRH) || Queen Consort, Warri Kingdom
- Oulie Keita (Dr.) || Executive Director, Greenpeace Africa
- Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka (Dr.) || Board Chair, Women Deliver
- Precious Moloi-Motsepe (Dr.) || CEO, Motsepe Foundation
- Proscovia Nabbanja || CEO, Uganda National Oil Company
- Prudence Ngwenya || Director of Women, Gender and Youth, African Union
- Racey Muchilwa || PRESIDENT & HEAD, Novartis Sub-Saharan Africa
- Rasha Kelej (Senator Dr.) || CEO, Merck Foundation
- Rebecca Nyandeng De Mabior (H.E.) || Vice President, South Sudan
- Roselinda Tuya || Cabinet Secretary for Environment, Climate Change and Forestry,
- Ruth Kadiri || Actress
- Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa || TV & Radio Host
- Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila (Rt. Hon) || Prime Minister, Namibia
- Sahle-Work Zewde (H.E) || President, Ethiopia
- Salima Mukansanga || Referee, FIFA
- Samia Suluhu Hassan (H.E) || President, Tanzania
- Samira Bawumia (H.E.) || Second Lady & Founder, AFRIWOCC
- Samukeliso Dube (Dr.) || Executive Director, FP2030
- Sanda Ojiambo || Assistant Secretary-General, United Nations Global Compact
- Sara Menker || CEO, Gro Intelligence
- Simi Nwogugu || CEO, Junior Achievement Africa
- Solange Amichia || CEO, CEPICI
- Somachi Chris-Asoluka || CEO, The Tony Elumelu Foundation
- Stigmata Tenga (Dr.) || Executive Director, Africa Philanthropy Network
- Thembi Seete || Actress
- Theo Sowa || Co-Chair, The Equality Fund
- Theresa Ayoade || CEO, Charterhouse
- Tulia Ackson (Hon Dr.) || Speaker, National Assembly of Tanzania
- Tusaiwe Munkhondya || Founder, YANA
- Valentine Rugwabiza || Special Representative of the SG for the CAR, United Nations
- Vanessa Nakate || Climate Activist & Goodwill Ambassador, Unicef
- Vera Songwe (Dr.) || Founder & Chairwoman, Liquidity and Sustainability Facility
- Victoria Kwakwa || Regional Vice President for Eastern and Southern Africa, World Bank
- Wendy Lucas-Bull || Chairperson, Shoprite Holdings Ltd
- Winnie Byanyima || Executive Director, UNAIDS
- Zainab Hawa Bangura (H.E.) || Director General, United Nations Office at Nairobi
- Zouera Youssoufou || CEO, Aliko Dangote Foundation