The recently concluded 2024 edition of the Medic West Africa Exhibition and Conference marked a triumphant return, solidifying its position as the premier healthcare event in West Africa. The three-day event, held at Landmark Centre, Lagos from the 17th of April to the 19th of April, 2024, brought together a multitude of stakeholders including healthcare professionals, industry leaders, innovators, and government representatives, to promote the exploration of technological innovations and foster an environment of knowledge exchange and collaboration that promises to revolutionize the region’s healthcare landscape.

The renowned event, the largest gathering of healthcare stakeholders in the region, organized by Informa Markets, witnessed phenomenal participation with thousands of professionals from across West Africa and beyond gracing the halls. Over 150 exhibitors showcased cutting-edge medical technologies and solutions, generating millions in business value on the show’s floor. This robust participation underscores the critical role Medic West Africa plays in driving growth and progress within the regional healthcare sector.

As the gateway to access the West African healthcare market, the presence of prominent government representatives served as a powerful testament to the unwavering commitment from national leadership to prioritize healthcare development. Dr Salma Ibrahim Anas, Special Adviser to the President on Health; Dr Abdu Mukhtar, National Coordinator, Presidential Unlocking the Healthcare Value Chain initiative; Prof Akin Abayomi, Honourable Commissioner for Health, Lagos State; Dr Pamela Ajayi, President, Healthcare Federation of Nigeria (HFN); Dr Boguifo Joseph, President of West Africa Federation of Alliances of the Private Sector of Health (FOASPS), and Pharm Ahmed I Yakasai, Founder and CEO of Pharmaplus Nigeria Ltd and former President of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria were amongst those who engaged in insightful discussions and participated in key events, demonstrating a clear vision for a future where West Africa boasts a robust and accessible healthcare system for all.

Dr Salma Ibrahim Anas, Special Adviser to the President on Health commented during the HFN Healthcare Leadership Conference, saying, “It gives me great joy and pleasure to attend this important event representing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. This administration attaches great importance to healthcare development, especially concerning how we can improve and change the trajectory of the health sector and how we can reverse the trend of local manufacturing of medical equipment and pharmaceuticals including vaccines in Nigeria. We are partners with you in this journey of success. We know this will not be achieved in one day but the most important thing is to prioritise it. It is one of the key priorities of the Renewed Hope Agenda of the President, which the Honorable Minister of Health is implementing through the four-point agenda approach.”

Tom Coleman, Senior Exhibition Director, Informa Markets, also expressed his pride in the continued legacy and impact of the event. He said, “For eleven years, Medic West Africa has served as a vital bridge, bringing the latest healthcare innovations directly to the West African region. We take immense pride in being the leading healthcare business platform, fostering a dynamic environment where all key stakeholders – from leading manufacturers and distributors to government officials and frontline clinicians – convene, collaborate, and build meaningful relationships. This collaborative spirit is the cornerstone for driving sustainable growth and positive change across the entire West African healthcare ecosystem and value chain.”

Some major deals were signed during the event, including partnerships between local and international companies to bring new technologies and products to the region. Furthermore, in a heartwarming moment that perfectly encapsulated the spirit of the event, a leading hearing aid manufacturer exhibitor, Hear Today, conducted a life-altering procedure right on the show floor. A 26-year-old client, who had never experienced the wonder of sound due to hearing loss, received a fitting for a hearing device for the first time. The resonating moment of the device being installed and activated, allowing the young man to hear for the first time, resonated with everyone present and stood as a powerful symbol of the tangible impact Medic West Africa can have on the wellbeing of all West Africans.

With a bustling agenda and strategic activities, Medic West Africa 2024 was an unmatched ideal industry platform for the collaboration of health stakeholders in achieving improved healthcare for all Nigerians. The event fostered crucial partnerships, ignited conversations around the most pressing healthcare challenges, and most importantly, showcased the power of innovation to make a real difference. The event was supported by Crown Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, and UNI-Medical as platinum partners; PPC Healthcare as a gold partner; and Gabbi Health as a silver partner.