West Africa’s premier healthcare event, Medic West Africa, is returning for its 11th year! From April 17-19, 2024, the Landmark Centre in Lagos, Nigeria will once again become a hub for innovation and collaboration in the region’s healthcare sector. Organized by Informa Markets, a global leader in event organization, Medic West Africa 2024 is expected to convene over 6,000 healthcare professionals.

This year’s event focuses on harnessing the collective power of the healthcare community to address the region’s evolving healthcare needs. With the African healthcare sector undergoing a period of unprecedented transformation driven by the fourth industrial revolution and its technological advancements, Medic West Africa 2024 serves as a critical platform to facilitate knowledge exchange and idea generation in this dynamic environment. As commented by Tom Coleman, Senior Exhibition Director, Informa Markets: “Medic West Africa has established itself as the premier platform for industry stakeholders to connect, collaborate, and drive innovation in healthcare across West Africa. We are committed to fostering an environment where attendees can explore the latest advancements, share best practices, and forge partnerships that will ultimately improve patient care in the region. By bringing together a diverse range of healthcare professionals, including leading manufacturers, distributors, government officials, and clinicians, we can create a synergy that accelerates the development and implementation of solutions that address the specific needs of West Africa’s healthcare systems.”

The event boasts confirmed attendance from high-level government representatives, underlining the importance Medic West Africa places on fostering collaboration across various healthcare stakeholders. They include:

H.E Abdulrasaq Abdulrahman , Governor of Kwara State

H.E Josephine Chundung , Deputy Governor of Plateau State;

Dr Salma Ibrahim Anas , Special Adviser to the President on Health;

Dr. Amina El-Imam , Commissioner of Health, Kwara State;

Barrister Jola Akintola , Commissioner of Health, Osun State;

Dr. Bodiya Buma , Commissioner of Health, Taraba State;

Dr.Habu Dahiru , Commissioner of Health, Gombe State;

Dr. Ibrahim Dangana , Commissioner of Health, Niger State;

Professor Baba Mallam Gana , Commissioner of Health, Borno State;

Dr. Asabe Balarebe , Commissioner of Health, Sokoto State;

Dr. Oluwaserinmi Adewumi Ajetunmobi , Commissioner of Health, Oyo State;

Oyo State; Dr. Muhammad Kainuwa , Commissioner of Health, Jigawa State;

Dr. Abubakar Labaran Yusuf , Commissioner of Health, Kano State;

Dr Felix Bilishan Tangwamia , Commissioner of Health, Adamawa State.

The exhibition floor at Medic West Africa 2024 promises to be a vibrant hub showcasing the latest advancements transforming healthcare delivery. Attendees can expect to explore a wide range of groundbreaking products and technologies, including state-of-the-art medical equipment and devices, innovative pharmaceuticals, and cutting-edge digital health solutions. The event will host a wide range of companies across eight product categories: Medical Equipment & Devices, Disposables & Consumer Goods, Orthopaedics & Physiotherapy, Imaging & Diagnostics, Healthcare & General Services, IT Systems & solutions, Healthcare Infrastructure & Assets, and Wellness & Prevention.

Beyond the exhibition floor, the event will feature a comprehensive conference program designed to equip attendees with the knowledge and tools needed to navigate the ever-changing healthcare landscape. Thought leaders will present during sessions, workshops, and panel discussions, addressing key trends, challenges, and opportunities shaping the future of healthcare in Africa.

Medic West Africa 2024 transcends a simple trade event; it represents a pivotal moment for healthcare professionals across the region. By uniting under one roof, attendees have the opportunity to share knowledge, collaborate on solutions, and shape the future of healthcare in the region. Medic West Africa 2024 will catalyze progress, fostering an environment where collaboration leads to tangible improvements in patient care and healthcare delivery across West Africa.