Plentywaka, the first bus-hailing app in Nigeria, has announced the launch of WakaCab, a new car-hailing service with fully-trained drivers for commuters within Delta state, starting with Asaba. This announcement was made on Tuesday, November 17, 2020.

In an ambitious move to tackle Southern Nigeria’s limited transport links, the transport startup has broken into the competitive taxi-hailing space to deliver a technology-based service for local commuters.

Building on the success of Plentywaka’s popular bus-hailing service, WakaCab can be booked for personal and shared rides on the company’s app, which is available on Google Playstore and the IOS App store. This development will help eradicate the difficulty associated with locating a taxi at some of the city’s major roads such as Okpanam or Nnebisi Road. Thus making movement in and around the city much easier. Irrespective of location, riders can select a driver within a one to five kilometre radius, be issued a QR code which is scanned upon entering the vehicle and make payments via cash or Plentywaka’s e-wallet system, Wakapurse.

“Expanding the Plentywaka brand into Delta State with a car-hailing service, after launching in 2019 is a testament to our success and the importance of staying true to the vision. But it also shows our commitment to solving the issues of transport in Nigeria, and that does not necessarily mean a one size fits all approach to each state,” Plentywaka’s President and Co-Founder, Johnny Enagwolor said while discussing the launch.

Enagwolor also noted that there was a large shortfall in the private car and technology-driven services compared to other states where the company already has a presence. This accounts for why the proposition had to be different for Asaba and Warri. WakaCab will expand later into the city of Warri before Christmas.

As part of the company’s launch into Delta state, Plentywaka will also introduce its Plentywaka Vehicle Partnership (PVP) scheme which allows users to register their vehicles on the Plentywaka app and earn over N250,000 per month. Similar to the Uber-style model, users also have the opportunity to earn an income as drivers on Plentywaka’s PVP scheme; provided they pass the company’s official training scheme and vehicle inspection.

The company recently announced a partnership with Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing (IVM), and despite only launching in September 2019, it has attracted over 45,000 customers to its platform.

Throughout the course of 2020, the platform has diversified its business model to tackle the challenges of the global pandemic and its transition into the car-hailing space is another example of the company’s willingness to adapt to its surrounding environment.

Earlier this year, Plentywaka introduced Logistics by Plentywaka and Staff Bus Solutions in direct response to the challenges of COVID-19. This shows the company’s flexible approach to the movement restrictions caused by the pandemic. Click here for more information on the PVP scheme.