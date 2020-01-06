Last week, the African Party for the Independence of Guinea and Cape Verde (PAIGC) filed a petition at the Supreme Court to nullify the election results following the December 29, 2019, presidential re-run in Guinea-Bissau.

According to the National Electoral Commission (CNE), Umaro Sissoco Embalo of the Movement for Democratic Alternative popularly known as “Madem-G 15” emerged winner of the election.

The electoral commission announced that Umaro Sissoco Embalo won the presidential re-run with 53.55 percent of the votes while Domingos Simoes Pereira got 46.45 per cent. The result did not sit well with PAIGC presidential candidate- Pereira as he complained of fraud, saying that votes surpassed the number of enrolled voters at some polling units. On the contrary, the United States embassy in Guinea-Bissau said that the elections were just, transparent, free and conducted in an orderly way.

On Friday 3rd of January 2020, the ruling party filed a petition to the Supreme Court citing irregularities at different polling units. Court spokesman, Salimo Vieira revealed that the Supreme Court will hear the PAIGC petition to annul the election results beginning on Monday. Although it is unclear as to how long it will take for the court to decide on the case.

Despite the ruling party’s protest and court petitioning, President-elect Embalo embarked on a regional tour appreciating the support of different West African states during the election.

Embalo’s first stop was Senegal where President Macky Sall received him in Darkar. The Senegalese presidency described the visit as “A sign of recognition for the Head of State who supported him during difficult times.” After Senegal, the president-elect visited Nigeria yesterday, January 5, 2020 as part of his ‘appreciation tour’ and was warmly received by President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to a statement by presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu, President Buhari is committed to stability and peace in West Africa and is an exemplary figure of a peaceful transitional government. Buhari noted that “history will remember President Mario Vaz for putting national interest above his own,” and not tampering with the election results.

Comments