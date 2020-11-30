In recent times, businesses now serve customers based on companies’ own terms and not necessarily based on customer preference. For example, customers are required to download apps to enjoy companies’ services, expected to send emails and wait for 24+ hours to get their issues resolved, or have to call contact centres and wait on the phone for ‘the next available agent.’

eBanqo Inc, a cloud customer engagement platform provider, offers businesses a platform to deliver faster and more convenient customer support, as well as extend their services to messaging apps that customers already have. eBanqo enables the automated delivery of services, instant resolution of customer issues, real-time responses to customer enquiries, and live chat via web chat, Facebook Messenger, Twitter DM, WhatsApp and In-app.

“Our focus is to make it possible for customers to solve issues instantly, without having to wait for hours to get them resolved. Our vision is for companies to have their services available on whatever channel the customer already has, with no need for the customer to download a new app to utilize a company’s services” said Charles Ifedi, CEO and Co-founder of eBanqo. “The ability to perform transactions from the messaging apps to the back-end systems of organisations is one of our main areas of differentiation. We want to make it possible for customers to resolve issues themselves, enjoy services, and perform transactions, without speaking with anyone in the organization, in a safe and secure manner”.

eBanqo aims to enable organizations to make the most of their existing social media investments while improving the quality of their services to customers. One of the ways eBanqo does this is by enabling customers to immediately purchase the advertised services of an organisation directly from social media platforms (e.g. Facebook) without having to leave the platform. Similarly, when customers post or tweet about a business, a chatbot can immediately send a direct message to the customer to engage the customer in resolving their issues or answering his/her query instantly. These are some of the ways in which customers can get immediately engaged with businesses at the exact time of need.

All businesses regardless of size can widen their reach, making their services accessible from messaging apps and also provide 24/7 support across multiple messaging channels. This helps businesses to deliver an omnichannel experience, and easily manage customers’ interaction from various platforms, all from one dashboard.

Businesses have also realized the power of messaging and are adapting to a “chat-first strategy.” This is no surprise as messaging app usage has surged with WhatsApp boasting of over 2 billion monthly active users, and Facebook Messenger with over 1.3 billion monthly active users. Furthermore, customers are turning to chat as phone calls and emails have failed to provide the instant responses they have come to expect. eBanqo helps businesses to navigate this change in customers’ preference and makes the transition seamless and painless.

Quick facts about eBanqo

Headquartered in Georgia, USA, eBanqo is an omnichannel customer engagement platform provider that helps businesses deliver their services, automate FAQs, and provide live chat services via messaging platforms. Founded in 2019, the company already serves customers across different sectors. Customers include forward-looking enterprises like Hygeia HMO, Cellulant and Page Financials to innovative businesses like VFD Bank and SystemSpecs. Click here for more information.