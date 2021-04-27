Titilope Olubisi Ejimagwa is a business woman, one of Africa’s most successful marketers, and the first African five-star director at Longrich Bioscience, a multinational marketing company.
Ejimagwa is the woman behind the establishment of a $104 million OEM smart factory in Lagos, Nigeria. Her success in helping Longrich set up its operations in Africa gave her the leverage to insist on the establishment of a permanent smart factory in Nigeria that will export Longrich’s products to Europe and the rest of Africa.
In this interview with Ventures Africa, she discusses what it means to be a five-star director at a multinational company, the key to successful marketing, and more.
Titilope Olubisi Ejimagwa (TO): Its not a title, it only means harder work. It means more brand consciousness. It’s a thing of pride for Africa and not personal pride. It is very humbling.
TO: Longrich business is about Wellness. Health Education is about Wellness. When you pursue wellness and stay relevant in its advocacy, Wealth will follow. Then you put the money into Real Estate in order to preserve its value.
TO: Persistence and belief. Doing things for the greater good. Inspiring Long term and strategic planning from a point of knowledge. Seeing not just the big picture but also the WHOLE picture. Every one of these methods helped me convince the Chairman of Longrich.
TO: The factory is not just for Longrich products; it’s also for OEM or outsourced manufacturing for third parties. Everybody wins because demand will always grow and it will be matched by supply.
TO: Innovative Co-ownership funding Or Cooperative infrastructure development. Professionals and multinationals are a must in the mix. Government must lower taxes and duties for such private sector developments.
TO: Public Planners are not communicating their revisions, to re-orientate local construction companies of the need to improve.There is high tolerance for Mediocrity, in terms of quality of developments. Even when you try to build better, people think it’s extravagant. There is equally Paucity of long-term funds
TO: Gas is greener than crude; we need more gas to electric grids. Electric cars are here; we need to embrace the change. Security needs to be fixed so solar farms can take off in the Sahara.
TO: Strategic 5-year plan to find partnerships for leveraging strengths and reducing fossil fuel portfolio of services in order to remain get competitive. Green is here.
TO: Co-location and ecosystems need to be encouraged in Nigeria. Such communities will create friendly competition and drive innovation and differentiation in rice production.