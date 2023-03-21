MTN Nigeria Communications Plc and Pan-Atlantic University have announced a call for applications for the Media Innovation Programme (MIP). This is the second edition of the programme, launched in 2022, to support media practitioners and promote understanding of the rapidly changing media landscape.

The six-month, fully funded certificate fellowship includes a study visit to the University of Witwatersrand, South Africa and an innovation hub to incubate ideas. It is open to media practitioners across print, electronic, online platforms and social media content creators.

Commenting on the impact of the Media Innovation Programme, MTN Nigeria CEO Karl Toriola said, “the media is a crucial contributor to a thriving nation. Enhancing their skill set will benefit society at large. Through the Media Innovation Programme, we want to continue empowering media practitioners. Enabling them to report at an elevated level combining innovation with solution-oriented media practice to benefit their readers.”

Vice Chancellor Pan-Atlantic University, Professor Enase Okonedo, said, “At the Pan-Atlantic University, we provide training that will enable our students to uphold the highest intellectual, ethical and professional values in their professional and everyday endeavours. The MTN Media Innovation Programme is a melting pot of sessions and discussions promoting creative thinking, technology-forward practices, and honesty that enable participants to continue practising with journalistic integrity.”

Following a review of applications, 20 professionals will join the 2023 MIP cohort. The multifaceted programme will give them a unique opportunity to explore Nigeria’s technology sector and the nexus between media and technology. It will also equip them with the skills to adapt to our changing realities.

Fellows will also have access to professional resources and mentorship from PAU’s erudite faculty. Interested journalists and bloggers can apply for the programme at https://mtnmip.smc.edu.ng/

About MTN Nigeria

MTN Nigeria is one of Africa’s largest providers of communications services, connecting over 76 million people in communities across the country with each other and the world. Guided by a strategic intent to drive leading digital solutions for Nigeria’s progress, MTN Nigeria’s leadership position in coverage, capacity, and innovation has remained constant since its launch in 2001. MTN Nigeria is part of the MTN Group – a multinational telecommunications group which operates in 19 countries in Africa and the Middle East.