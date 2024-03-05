Inlaks stands as a beacon of innovation and excellence in the technology sector, spearheaded by dynamic leaders who bring a wealth of experience and expertise. At the forefront is Henry. C Okolo, a seasoned Corporate Manager and Chartered Accountant, recently assumed the role of Chief Executive Officer after years of invaluable contribution and experience as a Non-Executive Director.

Complementing Okolo’s vision is Ashwin Hedge, an Executive Director whose career journey traverses continents and industries. Hedge brings a wealth of commercial and finance expertise to the table.

Rounding off this dynamic group is Olufemi Muraino, the Executive Director responsible for Business Innovation and Transformation. With a keen focus on new markets and introducing innovative IT products into Sub-Saharan Africa, Muraino’s performance-driven approach and deep industry knowledge are instrumental in steering Inlaks toward sustainable growth and market leadership.

Together, they form a formidable leadership team committed to driving business success and fostering a culture of excellence, and customer-centricity. Their collective vision and unwavering dedication serve as the driving force behind the company’s quest to redefine the landscape of technology solutions in Africa and beyond. With this leadership, the future of Inlaks is poised for unparalleled success and groundbreaking achievements.

Henry C. Okolo

In the fast-paced world of technology, the role of leadership is pivotal in driving innovation and growth. Henry C. Okolo embodies the essence of transformative leadership. His expedition through diverse industries from Engineering to FMCG, Oil and Gas and Technology shows his persistence, determination, prowess, and competence to function as a leader.

Okolo’s journey to leadership excellence began with his foundational education at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, where he graduated with a B.Sc. Degree in Accounting in 1978. His thirst for knowledge and continuous learning led him to pursue a post-graduate management program at Northwestern University’s JL Kellogg Graduate School of Management. As a Chartered Accountant and Fellow of both the British and Nigerian Institutes, Okolo’s commitment to professional excellence is evident in his illustrious career trajectory.

Beyond his corporate endeavours, Okolo is deeply involved in shaping Nigeria’s economic landscape. He currently serves as Chairman of the Nigerian National Content Consultative Forum (NNCCF) in the Power Sector and has previously chaired the Oil Sector Nigerian Content Consultative Forum (Fabrication Group).

His contributions to the Nigerian Economic Summit Group’s Advisory Board further underscore his dedication to driving sustainable growth and development.

Okolo who recently transitioned as the Chief Executive Officer of Inlaks boasts of a distinguished career spanning decades. He is armed with a wealth of experience and expertise and promises to contribute to his new role.

Before assuming the position of CEO, he served as Chief Executive of Dorman Long Engineering Limited and held the prestigious position of Group Managing Director & CEO of UTC Nigeria Plc. Okolo’s tenure as Group Executive Director and Group Finance Director of Inlaks Group provides him with invaluable insights into the company’s operations and strategic direction aimed at steering the Technology giant to revolutionary heights amidst the growth of the industry.

His entrepreneurial spirit is evident in his role as the founder and CEO of ENFRASCO Limited, an Energy and Infrastructure Company. Under his leadership, the company has emerged as a key player in the energy sector, spearheading innovative projects and initiatives.

Okolo is poised to lead Inlaks to new heights of success and prominence in the technology industry. His vision, strategic acumen, and unwavering commitment to excellence set the stage for a transformative journey that will shape the future of Inlaks and inspire industry stakeholders.

Ashwin Hedge

To surmount the everchanging and turbulent waters of business, strong leadership is paramount. Inlaks a prominent and future-facing leader in Africa’s ICT service sector, is known for its commitment to innovation and excellence. At the forefront of this endeavour is Ashwin Hedge, a seasoned executive celebrated for his strategic vision and effective leadership.

With extensive knowledge in both finance and technology and a career spanning over 30 years of diverse global experience spanning the UK, Asia and Africa, Hedge brings a unique perspective to his role. His proactive approach and financial expertise have propelled Inlaks to prominence, establishing the industry giant as a force to reckon with.

As a distinguished commercial and finance leader, Ashwin’s journey is defined by a relentless pursuit of excellence and a steadfast dedication to stakeholder value creation. His multifaceted skill set encompasses a wide spectrum of disciplines, from corporate governance, business partnering, mergers and acquisitions, and operations amongst others.

With a first-class degree in Commerce from the University of Mumbai and affiliations with prestigious institutions such as CIMA-UK and ICMAI-India, Ashwin’s academic credentials were matched only by his vigour for business.

Furthermore, his tenure as an alumnus of the Wharton Business School’s Advanced Management Program (AMP) in Philadelphia, USA, underscores his commitment to continuous learning and professional development.

Under Ashwin’s visionary leadership, Inlaks has achieved remarkable milestones and emerged as a global leader in the technology sector. His strategic foresight, coupled with a deep understanding of market dynamics and industry trends, has propelled the company to new heights of success.

As Inlaks continues to expand its footprint and pioneer groundbreaking innovations, Ashwin Hedge remains a driving force behind the company’s success story. His unwavering dedication to excellence and his relentless pursuit of innovation continue to inspire colleagues and stakeholders alike, cementing his legacy as a visionary leader in technology.

Olufemi Muraino

Olufemi Muraino is known throughout the industry as a foremost contributor to the transformation of the Technology Industry. With his genius and flair for uncovering and unearthing innovative and transformative ideas, Muraino is a master of his trade, revolutionizing the space one idea after the other.

A graduate of the University of Lagos with an honorary degree in Computer Science and a master’s in business administration from Lagos State University, Muraino’s career in the IT industry began in 1990.

Over the past two and a half decades, he has held various positions in manufacturing, food processing, and IT consulting firms, honing his expertise in banking solutions and ERP sales, deployment, and support services across Africa.

As a member of the Institute of Directors (IoD) for Nigeria and Ghana, Muraino is recognized for his strategic leadership and ability to attract top talent. He is known for his versatility as an executive strategist, adept at navigating core market drivers, product planning, negotiation, and sales support and delivery.

His commitment to continuous learning is evident in his attendance at numerous courses and conferences focused on leadership, management, and functional areas, both locally and abroad.

Muraino is currently the Executive Director, (Business Innovation and Transformation Unit) at Inlaks Limited, where he spearheads the opening of new markets and introduces innovative products into Sub-Saharan African markets.

With a focus on the Financial Business Division and Regional Offices, Muraino brings over 25 years of IT and management experience to his role, with a proven track record of exceeding quotas and delivering results even in challenging environments.

With a passion for driving innovation and transformation, Femi Muraino is a driving force behind Inlaks Limited’s success, positioning the company as a leader in the ever-evolving IT landscape of Sub-Saharan Africa.