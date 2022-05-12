The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has announced the launch of Lateef Jakande Leadership Academy, a leadership and mentorship programme of the State Government, with the vision to develop tomorrow’s leaders today for public service and Governance in Africa by equipping them with the requisite skills to influence the public service and instilling the ethics and values of purposeful leadership through direct mentoring and on-the-job training. Governor Sanwo-Olu disclosed this during the commemoration of Worker’s Day.

The one-year non-partisan and meritocratic fellowship will offer first-hand experience in the process of governance at the State Government level and offer bright young Nigerians the chance to support Nigeria’s recovery through inclusive, sustainable and development solutions. Fellows will form a shadow cabinet, closely working with Executive Cabinet members and support in developing and executing policies and programs with real-life impact. They will participate in discussions with renowned leaders from both the public and private sectors and partake in domestic and international policy trips.

Speaking on the initiative, Babajide Sanwo-Olu said: “Effective leadership significantly contributes to the development of the society, organisation, individuals, and groups in the public and private sector. To continue to build our nation, we need to invest in developing leadership skills, especially amongst young people. With nearly 50 per cent of the Nigerian population being talented youth, we believe it’s very important. We launched the Lateef Jakande Leadership Academy, to develop future leaders by equipping them with the pre-requisite skills that would assist them in transitioning into the public sector.

Leadership is crucial at all levels of society. Our goal is to provide a platform that will provide invaluable exposure and purposeful leadership preparation that will positively impact our youth to cultivate a shared vision that will lead to active citizenship and nation-building. At Lagos State, we are building leaders today for a greater tomorrow!”

The Fellowship aims to identify the brightest young professionals, at various stages of their careers, with a profound sense of purpose. They must be innovative, dynamic, driven and possess a high degree of intellectual curiosity.

Interested applicants are to register online at www.ljla.academy. Registration closes on the 2nd of June 2022. Applicants must be a Nigerian under the age of 35 years with a minimum of 3 years of work experience having completed the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) or hold an exemption certificate.