On Thursday, 25 February 2021, Woolworths, one of South Africa’s top retailers, announced its latest plan to expand its casual and sports leisurewear offerings, having reported a rise in half-year profit for the first time in 5 years.

The company is shifting its focus from formal wears with the aim of tapping into a stronger demand for casual and sportswear. This comes after the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic has created the need for people to work from home.

Since the pandemic broke out, the multinational retailer has struggled to keep up with the change in consumer choices. Reiterating its desire to remain relevant the company said, “there’s clearly a need for us to be more relevant in both style and trend but we’re not aspiring to be a high fashion or fast fashion business.”

