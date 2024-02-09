You know the saying, “Money makes the world go round”? Replace “money” with credit, and it will be just as valid. The entire financial space relies on credit. While you read this, there’s a cash-strapped shopper somewhere in the world paying for groceries with a credit card. And a family is locking in a mortgage for their dream home somewhere else. There’s a business borrowing to stock up on supplies. Even governments are borrowing to make their budgets work. As of 2023, the world’s debt hit a record $307 trillion, marking what countries, families, and businesses borrowed altogether.

However, credit is a luxury in Africa. Most (82.6%) formal Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in Africa have unmet financing needs. The ratio of credit to GDP is only 18% in sub-Saharan Africa. Meanwhile, comparable figures in South Asia and Latin America are 37% and 47%, respectively. SSA also lags behind other regions in access to finance, with only 19.9% of firms having a bank loan or line of credit in 2020. In Nigeria, 70% of bank account holders still struggle to access formal credit. Yet, the credit demand is through the roofs.

There are several reasons for this deficit. For instance, Morocco (71%), Egypt (67%), and Nigeria (60%) rank among the top seven countries globally with the highest unbanked population. It’s a continent-wide problem: Africa is home to over 350 million people who have never had a bank account. That already excludes a chunk of the population from accessing credit.