Nigeria-based bus-hailing platform Plentywaka yesterday launched the Plentywaka Staff Bus Solutions, an exclusive service meant to help corporate companies minimize employees’ risk of exposure to the coronavirus.

The staff bus solutions will deliver a service in line with the state government’s directives that require all buses cleaned and fumigated, enabling the Lagos State workforce to safely return to full capacity, the company said in a statement.

“Whilst the easing of the lockdown provides some assurance, we still need to remain vigilant and take the necessary precautions to avoid community spread of the virus,” said Managing Director and Co-Founder Johnny Enagwolor.

With the new service, companies can either lease buses directly from Plentywaka or have their staff picked up and dropped off from designated points. Both options include a driver approved by Plentywaka as well as access via mobile to a dashboard for real-time monitoring and data collection.

“Through the launch of the Plentywaka Staff Bus Solutions, we are offering reassurances for business owners and staff anxious about traveling, and through providing a safer alternative, they can get back to achieving their 2020 plans,” Enagwolor adds.

After resuming operations May 5 following the end of movement restrictions to curb further spread of the virus, Plentywaka said it was rolling out buses on two new routes, raising current service from 5 to 7 routes.

“Similar to most businesses, COVID-19 created a major hurdle for us but this is the time to be dynamic in meeting customers’ needs, especially those around safety,” Enagwolor continues, “now more than ever, commuters across Lagos need transport operators that take their wellbeing seriously and that’s why we’re expanding our service.”

The additional routes on the bus-sharing platform were available from Monday, May 18 and the company is offering new and existing users free rides on them for a week – till May 23 – via its application through commuters book and pay for trips in real-time.