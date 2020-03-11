Leading financial services provider, Page Financials is well known for providing quick and convenient loans, highly competitive ROI investment products, as well as a secure and fast digital payments solution that enables customers to pay bills and transfer funds at an absolutely zero-naira service charge.

For the purpose of this article, we will evaluate how to get the personal loan from Page Financials.

So if you have a pressing need or project that you want to embark on, this might be your shot at a target.

How To Get A Page Loan In Less Than 3 Hours.

Note: Page Financials’ promise is that it takes less than 3 hours to get funds released to you if you apply and meet all the requirements.

Step 1: Get The Requirements Ready

Understanding and having the loan requirements handy when applying is key to your application success.

If you do not know and prepare the required files beforehand, very simple items can cause tangible setbacks that will affect your perception of the brand as well as delay the plans you have from materializing.

What Are The Requirements?

For you to be considered for a loan by Page, it is required that:

1) You earn a monthly salary (minimum 100k monthly)

2) You have up to 6-months’ salary account statement

3) You live/work in Lagos or Ibadan (bankers nationwide can apply)

4) You have a passport photograph

5) You have a work ID from where you work or evidence of employment or promotion

6) You have a BVN that is actively connected to your working mobile number

Some of the items above will be retrieved automatically when you begin the application, it usually takes customers less than 3 minutes to complete the application if they have the requirements ready.

Step 2: Proceed to the application portal to apply

To begin your loan application, simply visit the website and fill the application form. The application process is in stages, at each stage, you’ll supply relevant information that helps make a decision to approve your loan.

You can upload all the documents online while filling the form so you do not have to worry about carrying files from one office(er) to another.

The first stage you will encounter while filling the application form is the BVN phase. You will be required to provide your BVN which will be used to verify your identity and financial standing.

This BVN step is required in order to be able to proceed to other sections. Once you finish the application and click submit, you are 90% done.

Step 3: Get Approval and Offer (via Email/Phone)

After you have successfully completed your application, you have really done the hard part. As simple as this looks, it is that simple.

You see, getting a loan used to be a herculean process, when it took days for your application to be reviewed, passing files from one office(er) to another and checking records manually. It could take days, but with the use of technology, all that is history now.

If you have provided all the relevant requirements and you qualify for the loan, Page Financials will approve your application and send an offer to your email.

The email will contain your approval status and how to proceed.

If your request has been approved, the offer will be stated on the offer letter which is attached to the email.

The offer letter contains the amount you were approved for, your monthly repayments, and other terms and conditions.

You will be required to either sign and scan back the offer letter, or simply reply the email and accept the offer.

That’s it, funds will be credited to you that same hour, and then it’s time for the fun part.

Step 4: Withdraw Your Money and Enjoy Life

Page Financials is a full-fledged financial house, that means we are able to perform financial transactions in more capacity than other smaller microfinance institutions.

To make sure that customers have access to money as quick as possible and avoid any third-party delays, we release the money directly into your Page account immediately after approval.

If you have the Page card, you can begin to spend the money immediately, or you can use the mobile app(download if you haven’t already) to transfer the money to any third-party account number of your choice.

Another fascinating thing about transacting with Page is that transfer charges are FREE. You can send money to your other bank accounts or to friends and relatives or even business partners and colleagues, and you will not pay any charges on the transfers.

So, need that quick loan to get things back on track? Running late on booking that flight? Salary taking longer than expected? Or maybe house rent came a bit earlier than you anticipated – well, you are in luck.

Now you know that you can get a quick loan of up to N5 Million from Page in less than 3 hours. Click here to apply or call 016317243 to get more info, you can also send an email to get started.

Individuals and businesses can access loans of varying amounts conveniently with Page. If you are working in Lagos or Ibadan, you can access between N200k to N5M as a first-time customer, while established businesses in Lagos can access between 500k to 20M.

Page Financials has offices in Lagos, and Ibadan, with other states unveiling soon.

Comments