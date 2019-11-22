Three Nigerian startups bagged $30,000 each upon completing a four-month Itanna accelerator programme launched last year by leading Nigerian miller, Honeywell Group.

The core agenda of the programme was to provide startups with the expertise, connections, institutional knowledge, mentorship and funds required to grow their businesses.

That programme which concluded last week with a demo day, saw the three participating companies present their businesses to investors, Honeywell Group executives and other industry leaders.

The selected startups, each of which has taken on board US$30,000 in funding from Itanna, were e-health company Gerocare, AI-based ed-tech solution Simbi Interactive, and prop-tech startup E-Estates.

Read More: Disrupt Africa

Comments