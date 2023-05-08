Nigeria’s premium online and gaming brand, Betway, is making a significant impact on the lives of entrepreneurs and small business owners in Lagos. The brand has announced its support for 10 Fintech point of sale (POS) operators in the city with solar-powered kiosks to aid their businesses. This is part of the company’s commitment to supporting small businesses and entrepreneurs in Nigeria.

Understanding the pain that these POS operators go through daily due to the power situation in the country and their lean business capital that makes acquiring a power-generating setup a difficult necessity for most of them, the solar-powered kiosks are equipped with a solar panel and inverter to ensure that the Fintech POS operators have access to a reliable and efficient power supply. This will enable them to conduct their transactions with ease and provide an enhanced customer experience. The kiosks are also weatherproof and can withstand harsh environmental conditions, making them suitable for use in any location.

Betway has been at the forefront of supporting communities, small businesses, and entrepreneurs in Nigeria. In 2022, the company supported flood-ravaged communities in Bayelsa state with a donation of ₦5,000,000 in food supplies and daily needs products, the distribution of which was coordinated by the Bayelsa State Emergency Management Agency in conjunction with the National Emergency Management Agency. The brand’s CSR initiatives have made a significant impact on the lives of people in these communities.

Regarding the latest initiative, Otunba Kunle Olamuyiwa, Chief Operations Officer for Betway in Nigeria, stated, “We are committed to supporting small businesses and entrepreneurs in Nigeria. Our focus is on empowering these businesses to thrive and contribute to the growth of the economy. The solar-powered kiosks will help these Fintech POS operators to operate more efficiently and serve their customers better.” Otunba Olamuyiwa further said that many of the POS operators do not have good enough kiosks or shops to do their business with lots of them operating under umbrellas and being at the mercy of the weather. He noted that for the beneficiaries of the kiosks, this will be a great upliftment and their businesses will indeed thrive better than before.

The fintech POS operators who have received the solar-powered kiosks expressed their gratitude to Betway for their support. They noted that the kiosks have improved their businesses and enabled them to provide better customer service. They also commended the betting company for its commitment to supporting small businesses in Nigeria. Larry, one of the beneficiaries and a Polytechnic graduate who went into the POS business because he could not secure employment after graduating from the higher institution, said “I am still in shock, and I have not yet fully realised the fact that I now have a state-of-the-art kiosk to do my business. I saw the video requesting that any POS operator in Lagos who is in need of one should indicate so on Betway’s Twitter handle, and I immediately took the step of faith and asked my friends to support me so I could be selected. I am indeed grateful to Betway for this support.”

Dotun Adepegba, Marketing Manager for Betway in Nigeria said that this initiative is in line with Betway’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts to support the development of small businesses in Nigeria. According to him, the company is committed to making a positive impact in the lives of people in the communities where they operate. “We did not stop at giving the beneficiaries kiosks to enhance their businesses, we also ensured that they passed through a short financial training program that will allow them to operate their businesses profitably,” he said.

