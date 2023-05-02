Admirals, a global fintech leader with 22 years of experience and expertise, is pleased to announce the establishment of its physical presence in Nigeria, aiming to further position itself as a major financial services provider in the African continent.

With the latest launch, Admirals offers a wide range of financial products and services to Nigerian traders, including trading with Stocks, Forex and CFDs on indices, metals, energies, stocks, bonds and digital currencies, as well as boosting financial literacy in the region with the help of its educational materials such as courses, webinars, seminars, e-books to name a few.

The inaugural event was held at Ibis Hotel 23, Toyin Street Ikeja Lagos, and featured sought-after experts in the financial services industry including Boriss Gubaidulin, Admirals Africa Director, Davies Babalola, Admirals Global Sales Team Lead and Nelson Daramola, stockbroker and authorised dealer on the NGX, who are committed to educating and empowering traders with the knowledge and tools needed to succeed in the financial markets.

Expressing his excitement at the launch event Boriss Gubaidulin, Admirals’ Africa Director and a veteran in the financial industry said: “We are extremely thrilled to have opened another hub in the African continent. Our end goal remains the same, and that is, enhancing financial accessibility and literacy for traders in the local region by providing them with strong financial services and support. Being a well-regulated and renowned fintech company, we plan to expand our conventional trading by granting access to international financial markets and educational resources in Nigeria. Admirals is looking forward to helping the growth of our traders, investors, partners and anyone who is interested in expanding their financial knowledge.”

Commenting, Davies Babalola, Admirals’ Nigeria Manager and Sales Team Lead said: “We have received significant traction from traders in Nigeria, prompting us to establish a local presence to better support the community of local traders in Nigeria. With this launch, we are reiterating our goal to allow traders to safely engage in online forex trading in developing countries and diversify their investment portfolio with our tailor-made solutions.”

The Admirals launch event was a great opportunity for attendees to learn about the brand and the world of trading and investing. Attendees were also informed about the Admirals special trading features such as the Welcome bonus and the No Deposit Bonus, for new and advanced traders to sign up and start trading. With a variety of branded giveaways and raffle prizes, the Admirals launch event was designed to be a fun and engaging experience for the participants.