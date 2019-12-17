Vatebra Tech Hub, powered by the Bank of Industry established to support startups and technology development in Nigeria has announced the call for its 6 Months Incubation program.

The Tech Hub is a corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative sponsored by Bank Of Industry to promote skills development, youth entrepreneurship and job creation in new technology and innovations. During the Incubation Program, startups will be provided with the resources and support they need to validate and get to product-market fit for their businesses. The platform is interested in working with startups:

Solving a major Chronic Problem with a Minimum viable product

Clearly Identified target market with growth potential

Clearly defined revenue model or maybe generating revenue

Significantly leverages technology/internet

The Incubation Program will be mentorship-driven. Core Modules during the Incubation program is designed to fill in any gaps in the skills, startup founders need to know to be successful: Customer development, Business strategy, Entrepreneurial Finance, Startup Legal and Product/ Technology Development and Growth etc.

Benefits from the program include

Shared Office Space and Internet for teams

Hand on Business advisory support

Access to funding from the Bank of Industry

$10,000 in AWS Credit

AWS Business Support (up to $5,000).

Office Hour with Mentors

International Market Access

Access to a wide network of Investors

Some of the partners of the program include Bank of Industry, Amazon Web Service- Cloud services for Start-ups, HubSpot- a platform of marketing, sales, customer service, and CRM software. Ringcaptcha- SMS Marketplace that offers highly reliable SMS, OTP/voice providers.

The application will be open from November 18, 2019, to January 3, 2020. The Incubation Program is scheduled to run from January 20, 2020, to July 24, 2020. Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis so startups are encouraged to apply early. Click here to apply.

Comments