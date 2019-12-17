Guinness recently announced the launch of Guinness night football. A festival of football, art, and music, across Nigeria. It will be centred around the love of football. It’s starting from Enugu on the 21st of December 2019 at the golden royale hotel at 17:59. The next stop is Lagos state on 28th December 2019.

The live entertainment event will showcase passion for football, art, and fashion. In a series of lined up activities, there will be a 5- Aside football game, side attractions and special beer cocktails, with countless tents showing off themed inimitable gourmet cooking and the versatility of your favourite beer. International football icon Rio Ferdinand will be part of the campaign, this will be his second partnership with Guinness in Nigeria.

Guinness remains passionate about football. Across the world, it holds various football campaigns that connect lovers of the sport. The Guinness Night football launched in Uganda on October 26th, 2019. Other destinations are Nigeria, Kenya, and Cameroon.

According to Lola Ashafa, Senior Brand Manager – Guinness. “Guinness Night Football will take the game beyond conventional football experiences by bringing out the colour vibrancy of the players and provide fans and spectators with unforgettable experiences”

In Nigeria, over the years Guinness has trilled us with amazing events that brought international football icons, Thierry Henry and Rio Ferdinand.

Register now for a chance to experience The Guinness Night football in Enugu and for Guinness night football Lagos.

Win yourself a free ticket to Guinness Night Football, simply find your code under the Guinness promotional bottle and dial *1759*CODE# For more updates and information, visit goal.com/Guinness and also join social media conversations by following the hashtags #GuinnessNightFootball #GuinnessMVP.

MORE ABOUT GUINNESS

The beer was introduced to Nigeria in the 1940s and 1950s by the united Africa nation, with the increase in consumption, Guinness Nigeria was incorporated in 1962.

Nigeria ranks 3rd in the consumption of Guinness after u.s.a and Ireland.

In 2018, Guinness partnered with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) ‘’Responsible Drinking Awareness Campaign for the ember months.

Comments