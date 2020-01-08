In a bid to stop the proposed over 40 percent increase in electricity tariff across Nigeria, The Incorporated Trustees of Human Rights Foundation filed a lawsuit against the Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

The lawsuit was filed before Justice Muslim Hassan who ordered that “ the status quo ante bellum shall be maintained by the parties in this suit pending the determination of the motion on notice.”

In an affidavit deposed by Theodora Ubabunike, a lawyer, the human rights group said, “It will amount to a great injustice to impose arbitrary electricity tariff on Nigerian electricity consumers.” The affidavit explained that “Nigerians will suffer monumental loss as many people will not be able to access power at very high tariff.”

