About 811 million people suffer from hunger every day and as the world works toward tackling hunger, the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation is raising awareness about the implications of the way we produce and consume food. The theme for this year is – “our actions are our future- better production, better nutrition, a better environment, and a better life.”

This theme aims to educate and involve institutions, businesses, the general public, governmental and non-governmental organizations about the role they play in ensuring food security for all. Every decision we make from production to consumption affects the environment, our lives, and how food systems operate. Together our actions can help in preserving lives, natural resources, and the planet.

How Farmforte is helping to boost food security

Farmforte, an innovation and impact-driven organization playing across different aspects of the agricultural value chain, is committing to eradicating hunger and feeding the world by 2035.

The company’s mission is to utilize technology and implement best practices to create efficient methods of crop production, while also creating economic opportunities for smallholder farmers.

This World Food Day, Farmforte is encouraging people to support sustainable food systems by supporting local farmers and consuming locally sourced products. To mark this day, a video was released to showcase the journey to end food insecurity and hunger.

Our actions are our future

