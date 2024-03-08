BS: When it comes to investments, addressing certain persistent issues is essential for seeing any increase. Some people would even want to call them wicked problems due to their complex, solution-resistant nature. Yet, how do you eradicate centuries-old traditions that affect women’s perception and treatment? It is a daunting task, one that requires education and heightened awareness. It is going to be difficult to bridge that funding gap. But I think that one of the main things that needs to happen is for women to invest in other women. Many women have already broken through barriers to become fund managers, investors, and successful entrepreneurs. As one of these women, I believe it’s our responsibility to open doors for others. I’ve been fortunate to be in the company of women who are not only willing to invest financially but also to advocate for change. For instance, there was a recent proposal in the UK to raise the income threshold for angel investors to £170,000, along with assets of nearly £600,000. This move was met with strong opposition from women, who petitioned the government to revert to the more accessible thresholds of a £100,000 investment and £250,000 in assets. And we all signed the petition. I signed a petition. All the friends that I have in the industry, angel investors signed the petition because we recognize the importance of maintaining opportunities for women to become angel investors. Thankfully, our collective advocacy was effective, and the government decided against implementing the proposed changes. Without such advocacy, the law would have likely passed, further narrowing the opportunities for women in investment.

VA: Let’s narrow this down to the work you do. Through your leadership at ETK group, you have empowered numerous businesses, particularly those led by women to navigate foreign and African markets. How do you measure the impact of your work on the economic growth and development in Africa?

BS: That’s a very good question. We employ various methods to measure our impact. We track the number of jobs created, with a particular focus on employment for women. We monitor the amount of capital invested, especially when a client is establishing a presence in Africa or acquiring a minority stake in an African business. This allows us to measure the growth achieved by these companies.

For example, we collaborated with a cosmetics brand to expand across Africa. We observed growth in the brand and an increase in employee numbers as they entered new markets. This expansion not only creates more resilient businesses but also positions them to attract further investment. We also assess intangible outcomes such as the acquisition of knowledge and skills. Often, when introducing an international partner—from Morocco to Nigeria or Nigeria to Kenya, for instance—there are valuable lessons in best practices and operational methods. This exchange enhances skill development, knowledge, and talent throughout the continent. These businesses are then poised to become global entities, capable of engaging at any level of executive discussion due to their international exposure. This is how we’ve gauged our impact across the continent thus far.

VA: What are some of the skills essential for women to succeed in the field of international trade in Africa?

BS: I always emphasize three key skills. First, strategic planning is crucial. It’s not just for women but all entrepreneurs. You must develop strategic plans, conduct thorough market analysis, and understand your total addressable market and serviceable obtainable market. It’s important to have concrete numbers and not make assumptions about the market’s readiness for your product or service.

Next is people skills and an understanding of cultural nuances. Recognizing that not everyone shares your perspective is important. I usually have this conversation with my Nigerian brothers and sisters. We are known for our confidence and assertiveness. And that’s because, we are great people, we are very innovative and very intelligent. But sometimes that comes across as intimidating. So if you’re going into a new market, a market like Kenya where people are very subtle, very soft spoken, you know, just be aware of those cultural nuances because that’s what will help you win in business. The last one I always say is to be very risk-aware. Create a risk register. Ensure that you have very clearly articulated some of the issues, the challenges and barriers that you might experience, and ways that you can mitigate those risks. That includes foreign exchange risk, which is one of the most talked about right now in West Africa, whether that’s Ghana, Nigeria, and even in the east, in Kenya, and South Africa. So consider your currency risk thoroughly and how you can mitigate against it. Generally, keep your eyes open, listen out for what’s going on out there, interpret macroeconomic conditions, and just make sure you are strategically positioned.

VA: What emerging trends or developments do you see influencing women’s participation in the entrepreneurial ecosystem?

BS: Women are increasingly being emboldened. As more women secure funding, attain executive roles, and thrive within their organizations, it inspires others to take action. They start to try, they start to get out there, they start to create business plans, and they start to be venture capital leaders. And I have seen a lot more of this. I have seen more female-led V CS emerging across the continent of Africa. I have seen more female-led boards emerging across the continent, more female founders, and more female innovators. They are crafting business plans, and stepping into venture capital leadership, and I’ve observed a rise in female-led venture capital firms across Africa. There’s also been an increase in female-led boards, founders, and innovators. These are the trends that we are seeing at the moment.

Another trend we have noticed is one or two female exits, which bring me so much joy. It’s particularly heartening to witness female entrepreneurs successfully exit their businesses. Such exits are rare and can take various forms, not limited to investments. It could involve a founder transferring management responsibilities, signifying business maturity. These developments are encouraging and we are seeing more of them across the continent.