YNV Group, a leading technology solutions provider in Nigeria, just concluded the second edition of its Tech Talent Summit to address the growing demand for tech skills and cybersecurity in Nigeria.

The Tech Talent Summit is a series of events by YNV Group bringing together tech experts, policymakers, and industry leaders to discuss the future of tech talent. The summit focused on topics such as digital upskilling and reskilling, diversity and inclusion, and the global cybersecurity landscape.

This year’s event, themed Talent Strategies to Accelerate and Secure Digital Transformation, hosted stakeholders from multiple sectors who discussed the challenges and opportunities of digital transformation in Nigeria. The event featured a panel session with speakers from – Microsoft, Stanbic IBTC, YNV Group and VMware who shared insights on technology trends, challenges, and opportunities across different sectors. The panellists also deliberated on how organizations can leverage technology to enhance operations, customer experience, and maintain cost efficiencies while accelerating digital transformation. The session further highlighted strategic measures needed to attract, skill and retain technical talent, as well as protect operations and customers from cyberattacks.

Olugbolahan Olusanya, Tek Experts Country Manager who delivered the welcome speech, said, “We are excited to host the first physical, and second edition of the Tech Talent Summit in Nigeria. We created this event to address the challenges in the tech industry and to develop creative and innovative strategies to advance the tech industry in Nigeria.”

“It is a privilege to see sectors collaborate for a productive and digitally empowered Nigeria where we explore innovative strategies that will accelerate our digital transformation, enhance our competitiveness on a global scale, and drive sustainable growth across all industries. As we continue to accelerate the future of tech, we look forward to leveraging our collective resources and expertise to impact Nigeria, its people, and businesses and make the country a Tech Powerhouse,” he added.

Also present at the 2023 Tech Talent Summit was the Founder, YNV Group, Yaniv Natan. He said, “We believe in the talent of young Nigerians at YNV, which is why we established an office in Nigeria. Five years later, Nigeria is one of our major technological companies with about 2,000 engineers. With this, we are open to more ideas that will attract more innovation to our business, and we are also confident in our commitment to build a stronger tech industry in Nigeria.”

The 2023 YNV Tech Talent Summit attracted partners like American Business Council, ABC, and the CIO club Africa, as well as several speakers such as Ola Williams, Microsoft Country Manager, Nigeria, and Ghana; Stanley Jacob, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Financial Services; Seun George, VMware Senior Territory Manager, West Africa; and Aileen Allkins, YNV Tech Talent Chief Revenue Officer.

Other industry leaders present at the Tech Talent Summit included Musa Nakorji, Central Bank of Nigeria Deputy Director and Michael Arov, Head of Cytek.

About YNV Group

YNV Group is a holding company that began as a highly successful tech support start-up. In just a few years, the company grew into a multi-brand group of companies serving global enterprise clients and governments.

YNV Group is a leader in helping enterprises and governments source, skill, and scale talent to deliver on their tech talent strategy to meet the evolving demands of their businesses. Through the YNV Tech Talent portfolio, the company is accelerating digital transformation, helping bridge the digital skills gap, and solving cybersecurity through their Tek Experts, elev8 and Cytek brands.

About Tek Experts

Tek Experts is a leading global provider of technical talent solutions and a trusted partner to some of the world’s largest, most-respected enterprises. We help enterprises deliver exceptional customer experiences and results, at scale. Our flexible solutions cover the full customer lifecycle, including specialized technical support services, customer success offerings, and tech talent sourcing.

Tek Experts is part of the YNV Group, a multinational company operating five brands across three sectors: technology, education, and real estate.

About elev8

elev8 is the leading partner for global digital skilling and transformative education initiatives for enterprises and governments. Built-in partnership with the world’s top innovative tech companies, elev8 provides upskilling to enterprises and governments across the globe.

elev8 is part of the YNV Group, a multinational company operating five brands across three sectors: technology, education, and real estate.

About Cytek

Cytek delivers comprehensive cybersecurity solutions, providing businesses and organizations with the advisory, implementation, and managed services they need to successfully defend themselves against cyber threats. Cytek provides custom service design and rapid scalability through its international network of centres.

Cytek is part of the YNV Group, a multinational company operating brands across three sectors: technology talent, financial services, and real estate.