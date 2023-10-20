Nigeria’s government is pursuing a $1.5 billion loan from the World Bank to bolster its budget, further contributing to its growing debt. The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, disclosed that plans have been concluded to secure a $1.5 billion loan from the World Bank. He confirmed this at the 2023 Annual Meetings of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Marrakech, Morocco.

Regarding the proposed budget financing, the finance minister said it’s long been in the pipeline and a lot of hard work has gone into it. There are high hopes for the funding to be secured in the near future.

“The talks with the World Bank on $1.5 billion budget support is correct. The World Bank is the number one multilateral development bank helping developing countries or funding developing countries, projects, programmes, and sectors. It has free money through either International Development Association (IDA). It is for the poorer countries and right now I think we qualify as one of the countries that can borrow in the normal window of World Bank funding but also some concessionary IDA funding and that means that effectively the interest rate will be zero. We have talked about the high costs of money – the World Bank money is the cheapest,” said Edun.

It is important to highlight that in 2020, the World Bank granted a $1.5 billion credit facility to the country with the goal of helping Nigeria tackle its budgetary shortfall. The funding came at a time when Nigeria was grappling with a major drop in global oil prices and the onset of a formidable recession within the country.

President Tinubu has recently articulated his administration’s commitment to breaking the recurring pattern of overreliance on borrowing for public expenditure and the ensuing burden of debt servicing, which strains the effective management of limited government revenue.

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy, Wale Edun, while sharing the eight-point agenda for the economy, said, “The government is not in a position to borrow if you consider 90 per cent debt service to revenue and behind that, a rising debt to GDP ratio. If you look at the last budget, you will see that there is a borrowing requirement built into it and appropriated by the National Assembly. And that is ongoing.”

The government’s repeated claims that these loans will be channelled into infrastructure development and job creation have largely been hollow promises. There is a glaring lack of accountability and transparency in tracking the deployment of these borrowed funds, leaving room for corruption to thrive and the public to suffer from unfulfilled promises.

The country’s growing debt burden is becoming increasingly unsustainable. As debt-to-GDP ratios continue to rise, it is becoming clear that the government is jeopardizing its future generations by burdening them with crippling debt. The funds borrowed are not being invested in a manner that generates sufficient returns to service these debts, making it an untenable practice that paints a grim picture of the nation’s economic stability.

For far too long, Nigeria’s government has been living above its means, squandering public funds on extravagant projects, excessive bureaucracy, and dubious contracts. This unchecked extravagance has led to a situation where the nation’s resources are being depleted at an alarming rate, leaving little for essential services like healthcare, education, and infrastructure development.

The consequences of this reckless spending are evident for all to see. Inflation is skyrocketing, the national debt is spiralling out of control, and basic public services are in a state of disrepair. The lack of investment in critical sectors has stymied economic growth, resulting in high unemployment and increased social unrest.