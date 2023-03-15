Over 1500 women from 47 countries gathered in Dubai on March 7-8 for the Women’s Empowerment Convention (WE Convention). This event, organized by the Women’s Empowerment Council (WEC), aimed to inspire and empower women to make a positive difference in their lives and in the world.

65 distinguished speakers gave keynote speeches, participated in panel discussions, and shared their insights with attendees. Mila Smart Semeshkina, the founder of the Women’s Empowerment Council, started the event with a stirring speech about the importance of recognizing successful female role models. Maye Musk then gave a personal speech, sharing her inspiring story of achieving success at any age. Other speakers, such as billionaire Tatyana Bakalchuk and real estate mogul Elena Cardone, shared their journeys and provided motivation for women to achieve their goals. Natalia Vodianova, a supermodel and impact investor, announced her latest investment in Soula, the app set to revolutionize maternity care through artificial intelligence.

The African community, which has a significant presence in Dubai, was well represented at the event. The topics discussed by the speakers are relevant to women globally, making their interest in attending completely justified. Among the distinguished speakers was Rosheen Ngorima, the founder of the Female Founders Initiative and a founding member of the Zimbabwe Business Council in the UAE. When a journalist requested more African speakers to be featured on stage, the organizers responded with enthusiasm, stating that they celebrate diversity and inclusion and want to see more strong, remarkable women from the African continent sharing their achievements. The next WE Convention is set to take place in Dubai in November, and we cannot wait for it to happen.

The Startup Stage celebrated the MENA region as a vibrant startup hotspot, with women entrepreneurs, investors, and startup ecosystem enablers sharing their insights, stories, and practical advice. The WE Convention also featured discussions on investing in women, the power of impact investing and philanthropy, sustainability and disruption, and the importance of female leaders in power and decision-making. Panel discussions covered personal style and identity, content creation, and the challenges of balancing work, family, and personal life.

The Women’s Empowerment Council is delighted to have organized this exceptional event with Women in Tech. The WE Convention was an excellent opportunity for women to come together, share their stories, and learn from each other. It is our sincere wish that the lessons learned at this event will continue to inspire women to make a positive impact in the world.