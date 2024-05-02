We are delighted to announce the appointment of our new Executive Director, Omowunmi Akingbohungbe, who brings a wealth of experience and passion to lead WIMBIZ into its next chapter of growth and impact.

We would like to take a moment to express our deepest gratitude to Hansatu Adegbite for over seven years of outstanding leadership. Hansatu’s dedication, vision, and tireless efforts have propelled WIMBIZ forward, leaving an indelible mark on our organisation and moving us towards the achievement of our mission and many accomplishments. We commend and thank her for a job well done, even as we wish her continued success in her future endeavours.

As we bid farewell to Hansatu, we extend a warm welcome to Omowunmi Akingbohungbe, an outstanding professional with 18 years of commendable experience in the finance and not-for-profit sectors. Omowunmi has played pivotal roles in strategic partnerships and business development, sustainability management, and corporate social responsibility, earning her accolades as an award-winning professional.

As a Life Member of WIMBIZ and a Patron of the Nigerian Red Cross Society, Omowunmi embodies a commitment to service and leadership. Her foray extends beyond professional realms as she is the Founder of the Call to Love Initiative, an NGO focused on education and development for children in low-income communities. Her impact-driven initiatives have transformed the lives of countless individuals, earning her recognition and respect both locally and internationally.

Omowunmi holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Olabisi Onabanjo University and a Master’s Degree in Global Human Resource Management from the University of Liverpool, United Kingdom. She has honed her skills through prestigious programs at institutions such as Harvard Business School (Strategic Perspectives in Non-Profit Management) and Lagos Business School (Non-Profit Leadership & Management). Additionally, she is a graduate of the Master Class Academy, Global Banking Alliance for Women in the Netherlands and is a certified Customer Service Trainer by the Service Quality Institute, USA. Omowunmi is a published author (“Oops! The Client is Upset”) and was until recently Offshore Manager, Strategic Alliances and Partnerships at StanbicIBTC.

We are honoured to welcome Omowunmi Akingbohungbe to WIMBIZ, and we are excited to leverage her expertise, passion, and leadership to further our mission of empowering women in leadership. We believe Omowunmi is poised to build upon the foundation laid by Hansatu Adegbite and lead WIMBIZ to even greater heights.

At WIMBIZ, we remain steadfast in our commitment to advancing the cause of women in management, business, public service and leadership in general. With unwavering dedication and resilience, we are poised to embark on the next phase of our journey, confident that our efforts will continue to deliver value to our associates and drive positive change in Nigeria, on the African continent and indeed globally. Together, we will achieve even greater success in the years ahead. Thank you for your continued support and partnership.

Ms. Bisi Adeyemi

Chairman, Board of Trustees, WIMBIZ