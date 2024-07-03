The Women in Management, Business & Public Service (WIMBIZ) has announced the theme for the second edition of its London Conference: “Next Level: Succeeding Beyond Boundaries.” Following the success of the maiden edition, this year’s conference is set to be an even more impactful gathering of thought leaders, industry experts, and professionals eager to explore new frontiers in personal and professional growth.

The conference will take place at the Royal National Hotel on Saturday, July 27, 2024.

Omowunmi Akingbohungbe, the Executive Director of WIMBIZ, stated that this year’s conference will bring together a diverse group of participants for insightful discussions and networking opportunities designed to inspire and equip delegates to push past their limits and achieve extraordinary success.

This year’s conference will feature four plenaries, each addressing a critical aspect of thriving in today’s dynamic world. They are Business Beyond Borders: Building Connections in a Crowded World; Building Your Financial Nest: Strategies for Building Your Financial Wealth; Resilient Parenting: Creating a Positive Atmosphere in a Complex World; AI and the Opportunities it Presents.

Omowunmi further revealed some of the confirmed conference speakers to include: Will Groat – Head, West Africa – Personal and Private Banking, Standard Bank Offshore; Stella Okuzu – Founder & CEO, EDD, Consulting Ltd; Dr. Janet Adetu, PCC, BCC, CEC, CHPC, FCCA – CEO, JSK Consulting Group, Dr. Daniel Moses – Founder, Property Wealth Corporation; Phinnah Chichi Ikeji-Parenting Consultant/Educator; Yetty Williams -Social Entrepreneur, Coach & Founder, LagosMums; Okeyinfu Ajayi – Founder, Busy Minds Center Limited, and others.

In addition to the line-up of speakers for the 2nd edition of the London Conference, delegates can look forward to a conference that promises to be enriching for business professionals, entrepreneurs, parents, and those interested in the latest women empowerment advancements. The WIMBIZ London Conference 2024 offers valuable insights and connections to help delegates succeed beyond boundaries.

Registration is ongoing on the WIMBIZ’s website www.wimbiz.org or https://wimbiz.org/london-conference/ with additional details rolled out consistently on its social media platforms.

ABOUT WIMBIZ

WIMBIZ (Women in Management, Business, and Public Service) is a non-profit organisation dedicated to promoting and supporting women in leadership roles. WIMBIZ is of African roots with a global perspective of connecting and inspiring women across the globe to catalyze their growth to leadership positions and contribution to nation building. With a history spanning 23 years, WIMBIZ has implemented various programs that inspire, empower, and advocate for greater representation of women in both the public and private sectors. We have a global network of over 2,349 accomplished women who contribute to their initiatives in management, business, and public service. WIMBIZ collaborates with reputable domestic and international organizations to deliver impactful programs, positively influencing over 313,071 women to excel in their careers and businesses.