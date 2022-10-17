Nigeria is not a manufacturer of mobile phones, but it is a top destination spot for many global mobile phone manufacturers. The first wave of mobile phones came into the country in 2001, but at that time, it was a luxury only a few Nigerians could afford.

Of late, the mobile market has grown exponentially, and Nigeria is said to have roughly 170 million mobile phone users based on subscriptions. 25 to 40 million of this number are smartphones, and by 2025, the number could spike to about 140 million. The projected growth can be linked to technological penetration in the country and its vibrant tech-savvy young population.

While many phone brands are available in the country, their dominance in the mobile market is disproportionate mainly because of their features and price. Recently, two major phone brands, iPhone and Samsung, have become desirable to Nigerians primarily because of their advanced features and expensive nature, often used as a measure of class.

Although these brands are on every street corner, Counterpoint Research’s Global Refurbished Smartphone Tracker argues that a large share of phone consumers are buying refurbished models of popular brands like Apple and Samsung. In 2021, the number of Nigerians buying second-hand iPhones and Samsung rose by 10%. The report added that Apple is the most bought second-hand phone in the market, as its new smartphone prices continue to be expensive. Per an Apple report in 2020, only 6.41 per cent of Nigerians use the smartphone.

An unsettling trend in the mobile industry

Usually, at purchase, a new phone is accompanied by a charger and earpiece. But not anymore. There is a new manufacturing trend in town, and many users have expressed dissatisfaction with it. Starting with the iPhone 12 in 2020, Apple began the production of new phones without any charging bricks or earphones.

I cannot believe we are okay with phone companies selling mobile phones without chargers, like Apple started this nonsense and Samsung and Google has followed them. A few years ago you get a charger, ear piece, pouch and screen guard all for free, this is actually upsetting. — ThatPortharcourtBoy (@ThatPHCBoy) October 10, 2022

When you get an #iPhone12 in exchange of kidney

but no charger in the box #AppleEvent #Apple My 2nd kidney: pic.twitter.com/7fN002Vtq8 — P R O F E S S O R🍥 (@Kalpaish_) October 13, 2020

Apple said in an official statement that removing the accessories from its phones would reduce packaging by 70% and afford the company to ship more devices at once. Thereby, the company will reduce its carbon footprint by reducing plastic waste and shipping-related emissions.

The commitment makes sense on paper but is antithetical to the company’s carbon-neutral goal in reality because consumers eventually end up buying a charger separately. Consequently, besides the phone’s high cost, customers have to bear the additional cost of purchasing vital phone accessories. For example, an Apple charger (20W USB-C Power Adapter) costs $19, while an airpod costs between $129 -$249 on the company’s website. Apple is not alone, as Samsung has followed suit in providing no charger or earpiece for its latest phones. It is only a matter of time before other mobile manufacturing companies tread the path.

This development keys into existing talks about how corporations use environmentalism to make more money, and phone manufacturers seem to be playing the card. For example, Apple reportedly saves over $6.5 billion by not providing charging bricks or earphones for its phones.

Halting innovative exploitation

Some governments are beginning to perceive the new manufacturing trend as exploitative and have taken drastic steps to address it. Last month, the government of Brazil, where Apple has a lower customer rate than Nigeria, banned the sale of iPhones shipped without a charging brick. Additionally, the company was fined $2.34 million (BR$ 12.275 million). The government argued that the environmental reasons provided were not enough, and it shifted the burden on the consumer to obtain a charger.

Also recently, the European Union Parliament revealed it will introduce in the European Union a single charging port for mobile phones, tablets and cameras by 2024, a trend expected to affect iPhone maker Apple more than its rivals. The EU Parliament says this would ensure consumers no longer need a different charging device and cable every time they purchase a new device.

Until 2024, when a unifying charging port would be available, the Nigerian government may need to consider steps to protect the interest of its citizens against innovative exploitation.