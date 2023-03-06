South Africa and Nigeria, two of Africa’s leading economies, face potential setbacks to their economic growth as they have been graylisted by the global anti-money laundering and terrorism financing watchdog, Financial Action Task Force (FATF). FATF, based in Paris, issued the warning during a difficult financial phase for both countries. While each country is dealing with its own unique challenges, a common denominator for their economic downturns is stagnated growth.

When FATF graylists a country, it increases monitoring of that country. It’s the step that comes before blacklisting: like getting a yellow card in football. It mounts pressure on both countries to address the underlying issues of organized crime, illicit finance, counterfeit trade, and tax evasion. It also requires them to improve their ability to fight financial crime.

Moreover, graylisting exposes the country to increased scrutiny by investors and financial institutions globally. As a result, portfolio and investment inflows are expected to shrink, making it difficult for the country to acquire lending or investment. South African news outlet, News24, reports that this status also increases the risk category for all South African (and Nigerian) clients in many international financial institutions, particularly those in the EU and UK.

The cost implications of the move by the FATF could be dire, given that both nations are ill-prepared for more economic shocks in future.

Consider South Africa for instance. Its once-bright economic prospects are now in a perilous state. The country faces the daunting reality of a recession this year, with analysts attributing the downturn to one chief culprit: the incessant power blackouts that plague the nation. The impact of this dark scourge is not insignificant, as it could cost South Africa’s economy a staggering $13 billion in losses this year alone.

And now, as if that weren’t enough, the nation is poised to enter the graylist, which can hike up the cost of doing business within its borders. This classification can also bring complications for those looking to move funds overseas or transact with foreign banks and financial institutions.