Ride-hailing apps have become a popular transportation option in Lagos, Nigeria. But for the drivers behind the wheels, the experience hasn’t always been positive. The Amalgamated Union of App-based Transporters of Nigeria (AUATON), a registered trade union with a large membership of ride-hailing drivers in Lagos, is pushing for increased regulation of the industry to address several key concerns.

Data-driven demands for fair pay

Safety and Security Concerns Go Beyond Income

The Amalgamated Union of App-based Transporters of Nigeria (AUATON) is pushing for a collective agreement that would reshape the ride-hailing landscape in Lagos. Currently, ride-hailing companies have significant control over pricing. AUATON proposes setting minimum fares to ensure drivers receive a fairer share of the total cost paid by passengers. This would establish a baseline income and prevent companies from squeezing driver earnings through artificially low fares. Imagine a scenario where a passenger pays a high price for a ride during peak hours, but a large chunk of that goes to the ride-hailing company, leaving the driver with a minimal amount. Minimum fares would help address this imbalance.

Also, typically, ride-hailing companies charge drivers a commission on every completed ride. While this is their primary source of income, AUATON argues that current commission rates are too high. Capping these rates would mean more money stays in the pockets of drivers. This directly translates to improved driver livelihoods and potentially reduces driver turnover. When drivers feel they are being adequately compensated, they are more likely to remain on the platform, ensuring a consistent pool of drivers for passengers. AUATON is also proposing establishing a transparent and fair deactivation process. This would involve clear guidelines outlining the reasons for deactivation, a chance for drivers to defend themselves, and a potential appeals process. This would protect drivers from being unfairly penalized and losing their source of income.

AUATON emphasizes the need for comprehensive insurance plans that cover not only the vehicle but also the driver, passengers, and their belongings. This is especially crucial in light of reported incidents where drivers have been attacked or even killed by passengers with criminal intent. Moreover, robust safety protocols are essential. These could include measures like mandatory background checks for passengers, improved in-app safety features, and better access to emergency assistance for drivers. By prioritizing safety, AUATON aims to create a work environment where drivers feel secure and protected.