Kenya’s stock market is struggling to impress investors and has recorded a deeply bearish run this year.

According to Bloomberg’s tracking of 92 global benchmarks, Kenya’s stock market is the world’s worst performer. Nairobi’s all-share index has slumped 32% in 2023. That means stocks in East Africa’s largest economy are now cheaper than ever compared with broader emerging markets. Stocks in Nairobi trade at about 3.6 times estimated earnings for 2024. That compares with 7.3 times for Nigeria’s benchmark gauge, 9.4 times for Johannesburg stocks and 8.8 times for MSCI Inc.’s index of frontier emerging markets. Yet, investors won’t bite.

The Nairobi Stock Exchange has witnessed a mass exodus of foreign investors this year. Foreign investors withdrew a staggering $98 million in the first quarter of 2023, and capital flight hasn’t stopped since. Between Q1 and Q2, they pulled out another $17.7 million. The bourse has observed only two positive inflows in the past six months.