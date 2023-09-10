Medical tourism is a growing phenomenon in Africa and the world, as more people seek high-quality, cost-effective, and specialized healthcare services abroad. According to GlobeNewswire, the global medical tourism market reached a value of $16.19 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $75 billion by 2032.

Ghana and Turkey are two of the leading destinations for medical tourism in Africa and the world, respectively. They have developed their health sectors to attract patients from Nigeria and other countries, offering a range of services such as fertility treatment, dental care, eye surgery, cosmetic surgery, organ transplantation, and oncology. Ghana has made significant strides in dominating the medical tourism niche market within the sub-region. Meanwhile, Turkey has earned a reputation as a preferred destination for cosmetic surgery, organ transplantation, and oncology. Both countries boast high standards and modern facilities that entice medical tourists.

Now, Ghana and Turkey are vying for a piece of Nigeria’s medical tourism market by offering a range of curative and preventive procedures, modern facilities, improved technology, and highly skilled multi-specialists. This was at this year’s Akwaaba Travel Market, an international travel, tourism, and hospitality event that attracts various countries and sectors of the travel industry. Turkey’s medical chapter, the Ankara Chamber has gone further to partner with the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry with the prospects of creating over one million jobs in the healthcare and infrastructure delivery system.

According to the Nigerian Medical Association, Nigeria loses about $1 billion annually to medical tourism, which is equivalent to about 20% of the country’s health budget. One of the main reasons why many Nigerians prefer to travel abroad for medical treatment is the cost factor. The cost of medical care in Nigeria is often high and unpredictable, due to the lack of health insurance coverage, the prevalence of out-of-pocket payments, and the frequent inflation of prices by health providers. According to a survey by NOIPolls, 82% of Nigerians who travelled abroad for medical treatment cited cost as a significant factor influencing their decision. The survey also found that 93% of Nigerians who travelled abroad for medical treatment paid out-of-pocket, while only 5% had health insurance.

Another reason why many Nigerians seek medical care abroad is below standard quality. The quality of medical care in Nigeria is often low and unreliable, due to the shortage of qualified health workers, the lack of adequate infrastructure and equipment, and the poor regulation and accreditation of health facilities. According to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, Nigeria is one of the three leading African sources of foreign-born physicians. The Nigeria Medical Association, also reported that no fewer than 50 medical doctors leave Nigeria weekly searching for greener pastures abroad. This wave of brain drain has led to a drop in the quality of health care service due to the absence of skilled personnel. According to the WHO, Nigeria has only 0.4 physicians per 1,000 population, compared to 1.2 in Ghana and 1.8 in Turkey.

Moreover, Nigeria has only one hospital accredited by the Joint Commission International, which is a global standard for quality and safety in health care, compared to six in Ghana and 54 in Turkey. Nigeria has only 0.9 hospital beds per 1,000 population, compared to 1.3 in Ghana and 2.7 in Turkey. The availability of medical care in Nigeria is also often limited and inaccessible, due to the uneven distribution of health facilities and services across regions and states, and the frequent strikes and industrial actions by health workers. In contrast, Ghana and Turkey offer better options for medical tourists in terms of cost, quality, availability, and accessibility.

However, the gaps in Nigeria’s healthcare system present opportunities for health-tech in Nigeria. Healthtech startups can foster innovative solutions to address the unmet needs and challenges of the health sector. Although there have been challenges, some promising health-tech startups in Nigeria are already working on different areas of the health system. For example, there is Reliance Health, a digital healthcare company that provides online consultations, prescriptions, referrals, lab tests, and home care services. There is also Helium Health, a health-tech company that offers a suite of solutions for hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, labs, and patients. Healthtech and biotech startups raised $392 million in funding in 2021, an 81% increase from the $110 million raised in 2020. Nigeria can leverage its strengths and potentials, such as its large population, rich culture, natural resources, and diverse medical needs, to reduce the dependence on foreign health care.