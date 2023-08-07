A remarkable transformation has been unfolding across Africa recently, particularly in Francophone West African countries like Niger and Sudan. These developments signal a deliberate shift from traditional allegiances as African governments seek new ways to assert their autonomy and shape their destinies. The rise of military coups in former French colonies, fueled by the citizens’ frustration with their democratic governments, is indicative of a broader trend where nations are demanding a more active role in determining their future.

A quest for autonomy and sanctions and growing support for juntas

The past few weeks have witnessed a bold assertion of independence by Francophone West African countries, challenging the traditional ties that have bound them to France. The decision to distance themselves from the French government underscores a growing sentiment among Francophone nations to reclaim agency in their affairs. This shift is notable as it reflects a departure from the passive acceptance of foreign influence and a desire for a more balanced and equitable international engagement. More so, citizens are no longer concerned about the regalia of who restores their hope, provided their aspirations are met. This is further giving rise to massive support for military interference in flawed democracy across the region.

“Many of the ousted Presidents in Francophone African countries were perceived as pro-France or pro-West in their governance policies. They were loyal to the French government and that is why the current military administrations revolted. What we are seeing is an uncommon trend in support for the military regime by the local population,” said Oluwapelumi Obisesan, during an interview with Ventures Africa. Obisesan who is a PhD Candidate in Development Studies at the SOAS University of London further added that these trends “goes to show you that there has been a discontent on a local level.”

Nations like Niger and Mali have experienced upheavals as citizens rally behind these self-emancipatory actions. The surge in public support for military takeovers signifies a loss of faith in democratic governance, often associated with corruption and inefficiency. These developments have surprised the international community, as citizens’ endorsement of military intervention questions conventional democratic legitimacy.

Demand for autonomy and sanctions

A defining feature of this paradigm shift is the proactive stance that French West African nations are adopting. Instead of relying solely on elected officials to shape their destinies, they are now asserting their demands on the international stage. Despite the imposition of international and regional sanctions, these nations are willing to fight for what they believe, refuting undue external influence. This highlights the evolution among some African governments, as they push back against historical power dynamics that favoured foreign interests.

But amid these transformative developments, the British have adeptly positioned themselves to fill the diplomatic void left by France’s diminishing influence, leveraging its strategic partnerships and emphasizing mutual respect. “Britain has always engaged with its former African colonies on an equal footing allowing them to make and learn from their own mistakes,” Obisesan pointed out. This approach contrasts with the traditional top-down diplomacy often associated with former colonial powers. The British government prioritizes collaboration, economic growth, and governance improvements, aligning with the aspirations of African governments.

On August 3, the British Foreign Minister, James Cleverly, embarked on a four-day visit to Africa to deepen ties, particularly with former colonies. As reported by Reuters, Britain has announced its commitment to establish a UK-Zambia Green Growth Compact. This initiative is designed to attract a substantial sum of 2.5 billion pounds ($3.17 billion) in British private sector investments into Zambia’s mining, minerals, and renewable energy domains, complemented by an additional 500 million pounds of government-backed investments.

Two days before, during a visit to Nigeria, Cleverly unveiled a fresh array of assistance aimed at enhancing the climate resilience of the country’s agriculture sector. The comprehensive support package encompasses a substantial 55 million-pound contract intended to catalyze a transformation in Nigeria’s rural economy. Additionally, Britain will extend a grant of 2.9 million pounds to facilitate the adoption and widespread implementation of sustainable agricultural practices in Nigeria. That could benefit over 4 million individuals.

Suffice it to say that France’s waning favour in Africa follows its struggle to adapt to the changing diplomatic landscape. The increasing call for autonomy and opposition to foreign interference contradicts France’s historically fixed role in the region. The disconnect between France and its former colonies represents the challenges of maintaining influence while respecting evolving local aspirations. As a result, France needs a delicate balancing act to salvage its diplomatic reputation in Africa.