In 2011, the Siemens African Green City Index, conducted by the Economist Intelligence Unit evaluated 15 African cities and their efforts to build an eco-conscious system. The cities were evaluated based on eight environmental criteria: energy and CO2, land use, transport, waste, water, sanitation, air quality, and environmental governance. The results showed that none of the cities achieved the top rating of ‘well above average’, indicating that even the most environmentally friendly cities in Africa could do better. Most of the cities with the highest scores were from South Africa and North Africa, with Accra, the capital of Ghana, being the only exception in sub-Saharan Africa.

Today African cities are increasingly moving towards sustainability, as they face the environmental challenges of urbanization. Currently, more than half of the world’s population lives in cities, and this proportion is projected to increase to 68 percent by 2050. This implies that billions of people will affect the planet’s resources and ecosystems. It has become essential for more countries to adopt sustainable and ecological practices in urban areas. And more African countries are committing to reducing their carbon footprint. Arcadis, a global company that provides sustainable design, engineering, and consultancy solutions for natural and built assets ranked in the top 100 green cities in the world, and six African cities made the list. These cities excel in areas such as energy efficiency, mobility, waste management, access to drinking water, protection of biodiversity, and technological innovations.

Cape Town, Johannesburg, Durban, and Pretoria, South Africa

With its numerous nature reserves, miles of dramatic coastline, and an efficient public transport system, Cape Town is considered Africa’s greenest city. The city has a dedicated energy and climate change unit that aims to provide affordable and secure energy access, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and increase the share of renewables in the city’s energy mix. The city is also preparing its power grid for a surge in electric vehicle use and exploring the production and use of biofuels in transport. These four cities are listed as “green above average” according to the Africa Green City Index. Durban scored well on transport, waste, water, and sanitation; and Pretoria scored well on land use, transport, water, and air quality.

Cocody, Ivory Coast

Cocody is a rapidly developing city that has committed to cut its carbon emissions by 70% by 2030 as part of its Green City Plan. The plan includes measures such as minimizing local greenhouse gas emissions by up to 90% by 2030, creating hundreds of thousands of new jobs, and encouraging citizens to embrace sustainable lifestyles. The plan includes measures such as minimizing local greenhouse gas emissions by up to 90% by 2030, creating hundreds of thousands of new jobs, and encouraging citizens to embrace sustainable lifestyles. The plan also involves investing in renewable energy sources, such as solar, wind, biomass, and hydroelectric power. One of the key components of the plan is the Reforestation and Carbon Sequestration Program, which aims to develop green spaces and restore and replant 2 million mangrove trees to protect local climate health. These renewable energy sources will account for 80% of the city’s electricity supply by 2030. Cocody is also enhancing its water security, by installing rainwater harvesting systems, improving water distribution networks, and promoting water conservation practices.

Cairo, Egypt

Cairo is one of the six African cities that made the list of the top 100 green cities in the world in 2022, according to Arcadis. One of the factors that contributed to its high ranking is the high level of public transport accessibility in the city. Cairo has a metro system that serves about 4 million passengers per day, as well as buses, taxis, and microbuses. Cairo also has plans to expand its metro network and introduce electric buses and trams. Cairo also has a low level of energy consumption per capita, with an average of 1.6 megawatt-hours (MWh) per year, compared to the global average of 3.1 MWh per year. The city uses a high share of renewable energy sources in its electricity mix, with about 20% coming from hydroelectric power. Cairo’s indicators of sustainability are evident socially, environmentally, and, economically.

Nairobi, Kenya

Nairobi is known as the “green city in the sun” and the “safari capital of the world” for its unique mix of rainforest and savannah grasslands that host a rich biodiversity. The city has implemented various initiatives to promote renewable energy, such as installing solar lamp posts, distributing solar power kits and efficient cooking stoves to households, and supporting the development of geothermal power plants. The city also has several parks and open green spaces, such as Uhuru Park, City Park, Nairobi Mamba Village, and Jeevanjee Gardens. In 2020 Nairobi ranked 14 out of 40 on the Tourlane green city list.

Rwanda

Although not technically a city, Rwanda, is one of the places in Africa working towards a more sustainable environment. The country is poised to have 35 percent of its population living in cities by 2024 and has decided to tackle the situation early. In a first-of-its-kind development, the East African landlocked nation is in the process of building the first green city on the continent through the Government’s Economic Development and Poverty Reduction Strategy. The green city will feature affordable housing, renewable energy, sustainable transport, waste management, water conservation, biodiversity protection, and green governance. Generally, Rwanda is a leader in promoting renewable energy sources, such as solar, hydro, biogas, and geothermal, to increase its energy security and reduce its carbon footprint. Rwanda has increased its electricity access rate from 10% in 2010 to 60% in 2020, with 51% from on-grid connections and 9% from off-grid solutions. Rwanda aims to achieve universal access to electricity by 2024, with at least 48% from renewable sources.