Nigeria and Saudi Arabia have agreed to establish a framework for working together in the oil and gas sector between the two countries. The MoU was signed by the minister for State Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri for Nigeria, while the Energy Minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman signed for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

It aims to promote cooperation, information sharing, and transferring technology to create a friendly environment for a partnership that benefits everyone. Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, signing for Saudi Arabia, said he believes the strategic alliance will greatly impact the energy situations of both countries. The agreement aligns with the Ministry of Petroleum Resources’ main goal of improving production and technology in Nigeria’s energy sector.

Saudi Arabia has the world’s second-largest oil reserves, it ranks as one of the leading countries in petroleum exportation. Saudi Aramco, a leading global energy and chemicals conglomerate, conducts its operations through two primary segments: upstream and downstream. The majority of Aramco’s shares, more than 90 percent, are owned by the Saudi government, while the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund holds an additional 8 percent. Although a small portion of equity was listed in Riyadh in 2019, Aramco boasts a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, ranking as the world’s third-largest company, surpassed only by Apple and Microsoft.

Meanwhile, Nigeria holds the position of the second-largest producer of oil and gas in Africa. The country’s economy and budget have heavily relied on revenues generated by the petroleum industry. As of 2021, reports show that the Nigerian oil sector contributes approximately 9% to the nation’s GDP. However, Nigeria’s oil production dropped over the years, which can be attributed to various factors, such as the impact of the energy transition on funding for hydrocarbons, inadequate investments, and insecurity issues.

What you need to know about the oil and gas agreement

Considering Saudi Arabia’s advanced competencies in oil and gas exploration and production, Nigeria stands to benefit significantly from the transfer of this technological knowledge. This exchange of expertise is anticipated to boost the efficiency and effectiveness of Nigeria’s energy operations, leading to increased production levels and greater global competitiveness. Also, the MoU is anticipated to draw substantial foreign direct investment into Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

Moreover, the collaborative framework outlined in the MoU goes beyond technological collaboration and financial investments. It includes joint research and development initiatives, knowledge-sharing platforms, and capacity-building programs. This comprehensive approach aims to empower local talents within Nigeria’s energy sector, creating a self-sustaining environment where indigenous expertise plays a crucial role in shaping the nation’s energy future.

The MoU emphasizes a commitment to environmental sustainability and responsible resource management. Both countries have pledged to join forces on adopting and implementing best practices in environmental conservation, ensuring that oil and gas activities are conducted in an environmentally friendly manner.

This commitment reflects a shared vision for a greener and more sustainable energy industry, aligning with global efforts to address climate change and promote cleaner energy alternatives.

The anticipated increase in production levels is expected not only to secure a more reliable energy supply but also to reduce dependency on imports. This, in turn, is projected to stabilize fuel prices and enhance energy security, providing tangible benefits to Nigerian households and businesses alike.