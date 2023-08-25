The conclusion of this year’s BRICS summit on August 24th marked a historic moment, with the decision to welcome six new permanent members culminating in a year-long deliberation. Leaders from the global south embarked on strategic initiatives to amplify their influence by proposing the inclusion of Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates as new members. South Africa’s President, Cyril Ramaphosa, revealed that the body has agreed upon “the guiding principles, standards, criteria, and procedures of the BRICS expansion process.” This proclamation was made on the final day of the three-day summit hosted in Johannesburg, South Africa.

BRICS, an acronym representing Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, constitutes a consortium of influential global economies. It positions itself as a potent counterbalance to Western dominance. This coalition’s expansion aligns with its overarching strategy of augmenting influence and reshaping the global paradigm into a “multipolar” arrangement. This transformation seeks to centre the narratives and viewpoints of the Global South, elevating them to a pivotal stance within the global dialogue. With the integration of these new members, intriguing questions arise concerning the future trajectory of the BRICS acronym and its implications.

Implications of BRICS permanent membership for African nations like Ethiopia and Egypt.

For Egypt and Ethiopia, this recent admission holds the promise of accessing developmental financial resources through the New Development Bank (NDB) and the Contingent Reserve Arrangement (CRA). These channels present alternative funding avenues compared to the traditional routes of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). In parallel to these international financial institutions, the NDB, formerly the BRICS Development Bank, operates as a multilateral entity established by the BRICS nations. Its mandate involves supporting public and private projects through mechanisms such as loans, guarantees, equity participation, and other relevant financial instruments.

On the other hand, the BRICS Contingent Reserve Arrangement (CRA) serves as a framework to provide support through liquidity and precautionary instruments in response to actual or potential short-term balance of payments pressures.

Furthermore, this inclusion implies that Egypt and Ethiopia will unlock promising trade opportunities with some of the world’s largest and most rapidly growing economies. Beyond economic prospects, they will wield increased political influence and establish strategic partnerships concerning pressing global issues, including climate change, security, and human rights.

However, embracing BRICS membership is not without its challenges. These African nations must delicately balance their interests with those of regional powerhouses such as Nigeria and Kenya. The latter might experience feelings of neglect or insecurity due to the new entrants’ elevated status. Simultaneously, the alliance must navigate and address potential conflicts and simmering tensions stemming from these new memberships, particularly in relation to the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

It is incumbent upon both countries to meet the group’s expectations and uphold its standards. This involves active participation in the group’s agenda, unwavering adherence to core principles and values, and enhancing the overall reputation and credibility of the alliance.

The expansion of BRICS marks a momentous milestone for Africa and the global community. It serves as a distinct signal of a transformative shift in global power dynamics, concurrently acknowledging the pivotal significance and untapped potential residing within the Global South. This expansion not only ushers in new prospects but also introduces complexities for the newly integrated members and their neighbouring nations.