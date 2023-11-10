While many traditional businesses feel threatened by the advent of AI, Gopse has managed to stay ahead of the curve by embracing innovation and adapting to changing trends. The company says it can save time, and money and increase its margins by implementing a robust digital strategy for the business. “I think that has been sort of my proudest moment being able to achieve more by making data-driven decisions,” said Oluwaseun Olorode, CEO of Gopse International.

Gospe International is a corporate gifting company, that has provided prominent organizations with quality executive business gifts and souvenirs that are both personalized and customized for over four decades. From promotional campaigns and seminars to annual dinners and celebration activities, Gopse tailors products to suit specific requirements. Since 1982 when the brand was incorporated, it has become a convenient one-stop solution for corporate organizations in Nigeria. What started as merely offering promotional gift items steadily evolved into printing services and personalized items that promote brands and assist in their marketing.

Gopse was founded by Goke Olagbaju, in 1982. At the time, Gopse was one of the two corporate gift suppliers in the country. The industry has seen several new entrants in recent years, but many of these businesses have not been able to sustain their profitability and have closed their doors. In 2014, Olagbaju’s daughter Oluwaseun Olorode took over the business as CEO. “I took over to do things a bit differently. I had new ideas and strategies that I wanted to implement,” she said. “My father still sits as the chairman of the business. He is still a big part of the business, offering sage advice now and then.”

Corporate gifting has been an integral part of business culture for centuries. In Nigeria, it holds a unique significance. Gifts are seen as personal connections and relationships are highly valued. Corporate gifts serve as tangible expressions of appreciation, fostering goodwill and strengthening bonds. This makes corporate gifting a viable market. However, many of these businesses do not operate year-round. “You always have to go with the current technology while still maintaining the value of the business,” said Olorode.

Olorode is a tech founder with over 15 years of experience in business development and data science. She began her career as a chemical engineer, but her passion for technology quickly led her to pursue other opportunities. She went on to work for several leading companies in the data science and technology space, including Virgin Atlantic, British Airways, and Copy International. Olorode is a seasoned business development executive with over 15 years of experience, with a specialization in cybersecurity. “As a revenue development executive, every decision I made was data-driven. Data was used to develop brand strategies, analyze market conditions, and build customer relations,” Olorode said.

Gopse has developed a robust digital strategy for the business. The company uses technology to cleanse, process, and analyze data to understand the latest trends and what people are looking for in gift items. This information is then used to narrow down the selection of gift items that Gopse offers, making it easier for customers to choose the perfect gift. The company also uses AI to improve the customer experience. For example, Gopse uses AI to personalize recommendations and to create targeted marketing campaigns. This helps to ensure that customers are seeing the gift items that are most likely to be of interest to them.

For customers, the gift selection process can be an overwhelming one. “Imagine having over 100 gift items to choose from. It’s easy to get overwhelmed. You don’t know where to start,” Olorode citied. Gopse has streamlined the process by identifying the latest trends and what people are looking for. This has allowed them to narrow down a selection of 100 to just 20-25 items, making it easier for customers to see and understand the options. “It also shows that we know what we’re doing and aren’t just throwing everything at the wall to see what sticks,” Olorode noted. Customers have responded very well to this approach. They appreciate being able to see a smaller selection of curated items, rather than being bombarded with choices.

Corporate gifting has traditionally been a high-touch industry, relying on personal relationships and face-to-face interactions to build trust and secure deals. In 2017, Olorode set up a retail arm of the business, called Olivia Rhodes, which operates as a walk-in retail store. “I was exposed to a lot of ideas and a lot of cutting edge technology and cotton edge gift items. I needed an avenue to introduce these new trends and get first-hand customer feedback,” said Olorode. She would attend different exhibitions all over the world, and bring various gift items back with her, steadily moving from Bluetooth speakers only, to lamps, two-in-one devices, and wine coolers.

Olorode uses a sales system that allows her to analyze data at the end of the month. she can see what items are popular, what new items caught people’s attention, and what feedback I received from customers. “Sometimes I also discuss with customers what options they would like to see in the future. I can predict the trend based on what people like and the feedback they give when they enter the shop. This helps me to know what is appealing to customers in different markets and know what to offer to my corporate clients,” she noted.

The company’s investment in technology also comes into play with effective risk assessment, a crucial part of the business. Risk management involves evaluating risks associated with gift selection, budgeting, and meeting client expectations. These have to be managed effectively, especially when dealing with third-party vendors. “Most of our suppliers are based in the UK, Europe, and South Africa. Given the nature of our work with suppliers, cybersecurity takes center stage in managing third-party security providers,” she said.

This is particularly important when it comes to branding gift items, as these companies provide Gopse with specific details, including personalized information such as client names. “The emphasis on cybersecurity is essential for aligning our business with core principles, ensuring the protection of confidentiality, integrity, and availability of information. This extends to general data protection, including the training of staff in handling sensitive customer data. This is especially critical in scenarios where customer names are used for personalization,” said Olorode.

Like most businesses, one of the main challenges for Gopse is the supply chain, especially when it comes to importing goods into Nigeria. According to the World Bank, Nigeria ranked 171 out of 190 countries on the Logistics Performance Index, which measures the efficiency, quality, and cost of logistics services. The report also found that the average time to clear goods through Nigerian customs is 45 days, which is significantly longer than the global average of 10 days. Gopse often experiences delays, losses, and damages when clearing my goods, which affects my quality and delivery. To mitigate this risk, they order extra items to cover any shortfall or defect, based on my experience and data analysis. “I hope that someday there will be a technological solution that will make this process seamless and digital, without any personal intervention or interference from customs and other authorities,’ said Olorode.

Another challenge is the lack of a level playing field in the market. Sometimes, competitors who do not do their work, steal ideas and present them to the clients, It is unfair and unethical. We invest a lot of time and resources to develop innovative solutions for clients, based on her data-driven business model,” said Olorode. “I wish that the market would reward reputation, quality, process, and innovation, rather than personal connections and relationships,” she added.

Gospe has increased its profitability since 2014, despite a downturn during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company carries out business with corporate businesses across the world. Olorode hopes the business will remain in the family. Hopefully, her daughter who is an engineering scholar, takes an inkling of the business. “Evolving with technology is how we maintain the original legacy of the business. You always have to go with the current technology to maintain the value of the business,” she said.