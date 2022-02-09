2021 was such an important year for Nigeria, primarily because it marked the beginning of the nation’s recovery from a pandemic-induced recession. Policies were issued, promises made, setbacks happened, market trends changed, and a few unexpected events happened. However, innovation and technology became the highlights of the year. Many companies had to adopt technology to stay in tune with the rapid changes in consumer behaviours.

As with every year, several economic promises and predictions are in for the year, one of which is that the long-awaited Nigeria Air will launch on April 22, 2022. Another is that Nigeria’s economy will grow 2.7 per cent. Last year, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicted a 2.6 per cent growth for Nigeria’s economy. But at the end of the third quarter, the nation reported a 4.03 per cent growth. Based on significant happenings in the past year, here are some things we can expect in different sectors this year.

Agriculture

Agriculture is the second-largest source of export in the country. In 2021, the sector made significant contributions to the GDP, with the first and second quarter of 2021 accounting for 22.35percent and 23.78 per cent, respectively. This shows that agriculture is not slowing down, despite several challenges. However, technology will play a crucial role in its advancement hereon. Even the National Institute of Technology and Development Agency (NITDA) has supported agritech startups by establishing incubation centres. These centres will enable smallholder farmers to get access to mechanisation services.

Nigerian farm produce has always been affected by low-yielding seed varieties, and last year, wheat — which Nigeria produces but still imports — took the hit. The National Agricultural Seed Council (NASC) collaborated with industry stakeholders to form a strategy to stop this. If properly implemented, we expect to see the importation fall.

Also, in recognition of the increasing climate change and COP26, sustainable agriculture will remain part of Nigeria’s agricultural practices. We will likely see more adoption of practices that reduce waste and pollution, plus increased investment in the technology needed to make this happen. We also expect the Nigerian model grazing reserve to become active.

2022 is looking at increased direct investment and capital injection by private and institutional investors, as the sector is on its way to being the highest contributor to the National GDP by 2025. However, there’s still a lot to be done, and without tackling challenges like insecurity, 2022 might as well be a cloned 2021 for the sector.

ICT

Currently enjoying a space in the spotlight, this sector will only get better in 2022. Technology has become a key player in our socio-economic advancement. The private sector has known this for a while, but the government is just catching on. According to the speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, ”Nigeria can have a tech ecosystem that will be the top destination for investment in sub-Saharan Africa.” For this reason, the federal government offered five million naira each to help four Nigerian tech startups in 2021.

Meanwhile, tech is taking up the medicine and Health industry. Nigeria’s health ministry plans to look into biotech for vaccines and other medical products in 2022. In the private sector, health startups are springing up. Whether or not we are ready for it, this trend is not slowing down in 2022. Meanwhile, tech adoption is spreading in other industries nationwide, including water tech.

Nigeria is still a top destination for tech investments in Africa, and a clear legislative framework to support the efforts will attract further investments. A startup bill, which has been in the works since 2021, is likely to become effective this year.

Finance

The sector recorded a growth rate of 23.23 per cent in the third quarter of 2021. With more businesses embracing contactless payments tech solutions, cryptocurrencies making waves, and more engagement in digitally-powered platforms like Kuda, Nigerians are rapidly moving towards digital transaction methods. Fintech is also proving to be an answer to financial inclusion and is pushing the entire sector to become intentional about it.

Telecommunication companies are also leveraging their massive infrastructure and dealer network to rollout banking services. 2021 marked the first step with Mtn and airtel getting a CBN licence to operate as PSBs.

2021 also marked the introduction to a new era with Africa’s first digital currency, the e-naira. We should be expecting more technological penetration in this sector now that the government is on board. We can also expect higher remittances as we expect more cross-border payments.

However, the sector might come under pressure from an amended NITDA bill in 2022, which includes increased taxes and levies on certain businesses.

Mining and quarrying

Nigeria’s mining sector needs a lot of work. With over 34 minerals, there is a lot to expect, but not so much has come out of it. The Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite, described Nigeria as friendly for new investment in mining. But it will take more than words and a structural overhaul to convince investors.

Nigeria is also looking to increase participants in the entire ecosystem – mining companies, small-scale mining operators, investment companies, legal firms, and multilateral investors. In November, UAE pledged a two-billion-dollar investment in Nigeria’s mining sector.

Nigeria’s Extractive Industry Transparency Initiative (NEITI) will also be on its toes for illegal mining activities. It will be doing so to ensure the industry does not lose another $9 billion to illicit activities.

Real estate

The real estate sector has experienced a consistent rise in the last six years. It contributed 3.8 per cent growth to the economy in the 2nd quarter of 2021. However, when a 21-storey building in Lagos collapsed, killing scores, the government decided to address the numerous irregularities and inadequacies in the system. These include spiked prices, poor building quality, ineffective property protection laws, and, of course, housing shortage. Consequently, the Nigerian Senate passed a bill to set up the Real Estate Regulatory Council of Nigeria to address some of these issues.

This is a step towards the much-needed adequate regulation of the real estate sector. Nigeria has a long way to go to tackle housing issues. It needs a dramatic reduction in fraudulent practices and building conditions in 2022. Serious attention to policies in this sector should give room for more investments.

Crude oil and natural gas

Last but not least is Nigeria’s most famous export. The future of crude oil in Nigeria is not looking so bright. Nigeria made no revenue from oil export in October 2021, despite an average daily oil production of 1.417 million barrels in September. Overall, Nigeria has been making less money from its top export.

As for expectations, the government projects the country to produce 1.88 million barrels of crude oil per day in 2022 and used a benchmark oil price of $57 per barrel for its budget planning.

On the other hand, the government announced that in 2022, citizens would be paying a premium for fuel due to the removal of subsidy, an attempt to cut expenditure. Although this plan is now on hold for the umpteenth time, subsidy removal could lift inflation towards 16 per cent. Also, due to Nigeria’s commitment towards zero gas emissions, crude petroleum might see a decline in usage. Vice President Yemi Osibanjo hinted that the nation would be exploring natural gas as an energy alternative this year.

