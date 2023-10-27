The Red Sea is not just an economic lifeline, it plays an essential role in facilitating trade, supporting infrastructure development, and providing opportunities that underpin the growth of the East Africa region. It is a crucial trade route connecting East Africa to the Middle East, Europe, and Asia.

It serves as a key maritime gateway for shipping and trade. East African countries such as Sudan, Eritrea, Djibouti, and Somalia benefit from their proximity to this major global trade corridor. However, as a result of recent comments by the Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Abiy Ahmed, the Red Sea may become fiercely contested as everybody wants a piece of the pie and nobody wants to give up their slice.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed emphasized the importance of securing access to the sea as a pivotal component of the country’s ambitions. He asserted that addressing this issue was vital to prevent future generations from resorting to conflict. He advocated for resolving this matter through discussions about investment options, shares, and leases. He firmly stated, “Dismissing it entirely as a topic of conversation is a mistake.”

“We are not insisting on Massawa or Assab specifically. What we seek is an accessible gateway. However, it may materialise — be it through purchase, leasing, or any mutual arrangement — that’s our objective,” Ahmed said regarding the Eritrean port cities, which were historically the nation’s links to the global community.

In 1993, Ethiopia lost its direct access to the sea when Eritrea seceded from it after a three-decade-long war. Eritrea’s Massawa port, the largest natural deepwater port on the Red Sea, now serves as a crucial hub for handling goods from neighbouring countries, including Saudi Arabia and Yemen.

Eritrea responded to the Ethiopian government saying “Discourses on related topics floated in the recent times are numerous and excessive indeed. The affair has perplexed all concerned observers.” Djibouti and Somalia have also refused the request from Ahmed to grant his country direct access to the sea.

The Red Sea become a focal point of contention as countries within the region continue to vie for influence and control over this crucial waterway. Here are some potential ramifications that neighbouring countries like Somalia, Djibouti foresee if Ethiopia is granted access to the Red Sea.

Ethiopia is a landlocked nation, it currently relies heavily on Djibouti’s ports for its imports and exports. If granted access to the Red Sea, Ethiopia might divert some of its trade through its own ports, potentially posing economic competition to Djibouti, which heavily relies on port revenues. It would allow it to diversify its trade routes, reducing its dependence on a single outlet. This would make the country more resilient to disruptions in only one trade corridor, consequently enhancing economic stability.

Granting Ethiopia access to the Red Sea can foster economic opportunities in the region. Landlocked Ethiopia would benefit from efficient trade routes, enhancing its imports and exports. This, in turn, could stimulate economic growth, potentially creating new markets and investment opportunities for neighbouring countries like Djibouti.

Improved access to the Red Sea could lead to increased trade between Ethiopia, Somalia, and Djibouti. Neighbouring countries may experience an increase in their trade volume, with an influx of goods and services passing through their territories. This could boost their economies and potentially lead to the development of new trade partnerships.

Ethiopia’s access to the Red Sea might influence the country’s political alliances and partnerships. It could seek stronger ties with Red Sea nations and potentially align itself more closely with countries like Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, which could impact the region’s dynamics.

Ethiopia’s potential access to the Red Sea is a complex and multifaceted issue with far-reaching impact. It presents both opportunities and challenges for Ethiopia, Somalia, Djibouti, and the wider region. Careful planning, cooperation, and diplomacy will be critical in navigating the future implications of this development.