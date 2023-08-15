Ghana and Nigeria, the two biggest economies in West Africa, are facing their worst inflation crises in decades. And there is no easy way out for each of them. Ghana’s inflation rate rose to a four-month high of 43.1% in July from June’s 42.5%. According to Samuel Kobina Annim, Ghana’s Government Statistician, food prices were the main inflation drivers. The country’s food inflation rose to 55% from 54.2% in June. On the other hand, non-food price growth grew from 33.4% to 33.8%. Nigeria’s headline inflation hit a seven-year high of 22.79% in July. According to data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), food inflation was up by 25.25% year-on-year in June. And after the country removed fuel subsidies, energy costs have more than tripled since May. Also, the decision to subtly devalue the naira in the forex market has made imports more expensive, driving prices higher.

Both countries have deployed similar measures to curb inflation: hike interest rates. But none have recorded success in that regard. Ghana’s central bank hiked interest rates by 50 basis points to 30% in June because it said that price pressures were not easing fast enough, bringing combined increases to 16.5 percentage points since November 2021. In the same vein, the Central Bank of Nigeria raised its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to a record-breaking 18.75% in July. This move marked the country’s eighth consecutive rate hike since 2022.