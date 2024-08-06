The Impact Investors Foundation, Nigeria (IIF) and Impact Investing Ghana (IIGh) announce the return of the second edition of the West Africa Deal Summit 2024 (www.westafricadealsummit.org) scheduled for the 12th and 13th November 2024, at the Civic Centre, Lagos, Nigeria. The two-day summit is hosted alongside Impact Investing Taskforces in Senegal, Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire, under the theme “Actions to Deepen Catalytic Capital in West Africa,” focusing on reviewing progress and commitments made towards deploying catalytic capital to grow SMEs across Africa. This follows the launch of theCatalytic Capital Africa (2CAfrica) campaign at last year’s inaugural summit.

The summit, organised in partnership with LEAP Africa, SIPA, Ford Foundation, The RISA Fund of the United Kingdom International Development, British International Investment, Sterling One Foundation, alongside other key partners, will bring together a diverse audience to develop action-oriented strategies aimed at accelerating the deployment of catalytic capital. This esteemed assembly includes leaders, impact investors, fund managers, development finance institutions, philanthropic organisations, government representatives, local and international NGOs, and social enterprises.

The inaugural summit welcomed over 300 delegates and received commitments from catalytic capital providers to bridge the $331 billion SME financing gap. These efforts are crucial for building local financing ecosystems and increasing financing for SMEs in the sub-region.

Etemore Glover, the CEO of Impact Investors Foundation, Nigeria, said, “Hosting the second edition of the West Africa Deal Summit underscores our strategic role in catalysing cross sub-regional investments. Our commitment to supporting the fundraising needs of innovative enterprises in West Africa aligns seamlessly with the summit’s focus on driving actions for mobilising catalytic capital. The dedication of Nigeria to economic diversification, thriving business environment, trade and investment makes it the perfect destination for inspiring discussion and connections that will lead to meaningful partnerships.”

Amma Lartey, CEO, Impact Investing Ghana, added, “We are not only addressing the financing needs of SMEs but also laying the groundwork for a resilient and inclusive economic future at this year’s summit. Together with our partners, we are poised to create actionable strategies that will transform the landscape of impact investing in West Africa.”

Yacouba Ouedraogo, Member of Impact Investing Taskforce in Burkina Faso, said, “Building on the success of our inaugural summit, WADS 2024 takes on an expanded agenda, uniting West Africa’s leading impact investors, regulators and industry stakeholders to improve our capacity to unlock more catalytic capital investment for long-term sustainable and inclusive growth.”