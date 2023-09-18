It is a new week and the African market is buzzing already. But here are three big stories from Africa’s business and policy landscape last week you may have missed:

Olayemi Cardoso to replace GodwinEmefiele

On Friday, the 15th of September, President Bola Tinubu revealed the nomination of Olayemi Cardoso to serve as the new Governor of Nigeria’s Central Bank (CBN). The troubled apex bank has been under the reins of Folashodun Shonubi, a deputy governor of the bank, who served in the capacity of acting governor since the suspension of former CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele. Last week, the acting CBN governor announced a partnership with local banks to clear out forex backlogs — estimated at $10 billion— in two weeks.

Cardoso, the newly nominated CBN governor is a seasoned financial expert. He was Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget for Lagos State between 1999 and 2004 during Tinubu’s first tenure as Lagos State governor. He was one of the critical architects of the Tinubu administration’s Ten-Point Agenda that guided its developmental trajectory. Also, he was the former chairman of Citibank Nigeria.

Nigeria’s inflation surged to an 18-year high in August

Nigeria’s inflation surged to an 18-year high in August 2023, with the headline inflation rate reaching 25.80%. This marks a significant increase of 1.72% points compared to the previous month’s rate of 24.08%, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics.

On a year-on-year basis, the August 2023 headline inflation rate was 5.27% points higher than the rate recorded in August 2022, which stood at 20.52%. This demonstrates a notable year-over-year increase in inflation for the same month.

The spike in inflation can be attributed to various factors, including the high cost of living, currency depreciation, and the increased cost of fuel. Inflation rates are typically gauged using the Consumer Price Index (CPI), reflecting how people’s spending patterns are affected by these economic factors.

Johnson and Johnson under fire in South Africa

Last Friday, the South African Competition Commission initiated an investigation into Johnson & Johnson (J&J), a prominent pharmaceutical corporation headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey. This probe focuses on alleged “excessive” pricing of the tuberculosis drug, Bdaquiline, marketed as Sirturo.

The investigation arises from concerns that J&J may have employed exclusionary practices and overpricing. Notably, J&J has faced similar allegations of overcharging, particularly regarding the COVID-19 vaccine, with accusations that South Africa paid 15% more per dose compared to the European Union.

ICYMI: Market roundup