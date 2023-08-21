Here are three big stories from Africa’s business and policy landscape you (probably) didn’t miss but should keep in mind this week:

BDCs are back in Nigeria

The Central Bank of Nigeria has ended its two-year ban on selling forex to Bureau De Change (BDC) operators. This decision aims to bring stability to Nigeria’s volatile foreign exchange market. Under its (now ousted) governor, Godwin Emefiele, the apex bank banned the sale of forex to BDC operators in 2021, hoping to stabilise the naira’s value. However, that decision only increased the dollar’s scarcity and widened the gap between the official and parallel market rates.

In a statement published on its website on Friday evening, the CBN said the spread on buying and selling of FX by BDCs will fail within a range -2.5% to +2.5% of the FX window’s average rate from the previous day. The naira jumped last week, exchanging for N855/$1 on the parallel market as of Friday morning and trading at around N744 on the I&E window.

Patricia’s controversial comeback

Patricia, one of Nigeria’s foremost fintechs, is making a controversial comeback to the market. On Friday, the retail trading app announced converting the bitcoin and other tokens their customers own to its Patricia Token (PTK) token.

In May, Patricia froze withdrawals for users of its platform after sharing that it was the victim of a breach. According to the company, Bitcoin and naira assets had been compromised, and Patricia told customers that it had lost an undisclosed sum. Now, the company hopes the launch of Patricia Tokens will bring it back on its feet.

However, there isn’t a lot of public confidence in Patricia’s decision, and for good reason. In April, it launched the Patricia Plus app to expand its offerings. But the result resembled a bank run. While customers had withdrawal restrictions on the old app, the new app had no such restrictions, and many customers quickly tried to move their funds. Like most bank runs, the retail trading app did not have immediate liquidity to meet those needs.

Global warehouse costs are rising

On the global scene, warehouse costs are surging, causing retail businesses to move their businesses online and making manufacturers reevaluate their supply chains. According to data compiled by Savills Plc, rents for the best warehouses jumped by almost 12% in the year through June.

London is the most expensive city in the world for warehouse space, with the best space costing $41.68 a square foot. Sydney, Los Angeles, Hong Kong and Northern New Jersey are other countries in the top five.

