Here are the top three events in Africa’s business space from last week that you probably missed but should keep in mind this week.

BlackRock is buying Adebayo Ogunlesi’s firm

Adebayo Ogunlesi was the most talked about African businessman last week. Why? BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, will acquire Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), Ogunlesi infrastructure investment fund, for about $12 billion in cash and stock. The deal should close in the third quarter of this year, pending regulatory approvals. BlackRock will pay $3 billion in cash and approximately 12 million shares, currently worth $9.5 billion. Ogunlesi and five of GIP’s founding partners will join BlackRock upon completion.

Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) is an independent infrastructure fund manager handling businesses and assets in the energy, transportation, digital, water and waste sectors. Its portfolio includes Edinburgh Airport, Britain’s Gatwick Airport, the Ports of Brisbane and Melbourne, East India Petroleum, Sydney Airport, and the Ruby Pipeline.

Acquiring GIP, which has about $106bn in assets under management, would make BlackRock the world’s second-largest infrastructure manager, after Macquarie, and bolster the leadership of its alternatives business.

Dangote refinery started operations

On Saturday, January 13th, the Dangote refinery announced that it has finally started producing diesel and aviation. It’s a huge milestone for the company and Nigeria’s energy sector, primarily because this feat took over ten years.

Aliko Dangote built Africa’s largest refinery on a peninsula on the outskirts of the commercial capital Lagos for $20 billion. Its completion happened just after Nigeria’s transport sector entered a recession due to expensive fuel. So there’s a lot of public hope in the company’s ability to deliver. The refinery will be vital for Nigeria to process its crude oil rather than importing costly fuel processed abroad.

However, there’s still a slightly long path to fully commercial operations. It could take months after the start-up of the refinery’s crude distillation unit to move from test runs to the production of high-quality fuels at capacity. Nevertheless, Dangote has said it will start by refining 350,000 bpd, hoping to ramp up to full production later this year. The refinery has a 650,000 bpd capacity.

Lyca Mobile shut down in South Africa

Lyca Mobile, the world’s largest mobile virtual network operator (MVNO), has shut down in South Africa. The company spent six years in the country. So, customers can no longer make phone calls, send texts, or access mobile data.

It announced this move on January 9th, advising customers to move their numbers to other mobile networks to minimise any risk of losing them. Lyca Mobile also mentioned that plans or top-ups bought at retail locations would expire on or before the closure date. While users can request a refund by contacting customer support, those who move to a different operator without doing so will not be eligible for a refund.

Lyca Mobile was founded in the United Kingdom in 2006 and has since grown to serve over 15 million customers in Africa, Europe, the United States, Australia, and Asia. It entered South Africa in 2017 via a partnership with Cell C, a South African telco. But in November 2023, Cell C issued a trading update that included audited numbers for 2021 and 2022. According to the report, the company is struggling financially due to a declining user base and stagnant revenue.

