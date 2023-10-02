Here are three big stories from Africa’s business and policy you might have missed but should keep in mind this week:

Nigeria’s Senate confirms new central bank governor amid currency decline

The Senate has confirmed Yemi Cardoso as the next governor of Nigeria’s Central Bank after an extensive and rigorous screening process. Four deputy governors were also confirmed – Emem Nnana Usoro, Muhammad Sani Abdullahi Dattijo, Philip Ikeazor, and Bala M. Bello. The former Citi Bank Executive is now tasked with tackling unprecedented inflation and stabilizing a weakened currency. Cardoso is betting on evidence-based policies to bring about change. “We are committed to revitalizing the central bank’s infrastructure, particularly in terms of data management, to greatly enhance our data gathering capabilities,” he said during the Senate screening.

Germany pledges support of $86 million to ECOWAS

Germany’s Development Ministry has pledged 81 million euros ($85.9 million) in support for the West African Economic Community (ECOWAS) for peacebuilding and economic development. “Solutions to the crises in West Africa must come from the region. ECOWAS is a key player in this, not only actively mediating in crises, but also doing a lot for crisis prevention,” said Development Minister Svenja Schulze.

Ivorian startup, Auto24 expands into four African countries

Auto24, a leading used car marketplace, has recently extended its reach to four new African markets, including Morocco, Rwanda, Senegal, and South Africa. This major milestone comes exactly one year after the startup’s successful launch in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire. In Abidjan, Auto24 specializes in offering “reconditioned used cars” coupled with a range of valuable services such as a five-day refund policy, a six-month warranty, one-year maintenance, and comprehensive one-year insurance plans for all vehicles. Axel Peyriere, Auto24’s CEO and co-founder said that the startup embarked on an expansion journey following a highly successful year. The strategic decision to expand into Morocco and South Africa was driven by their status as the largest automotive markets on the continent.

